Stryker Pregame Perspective: Survey Tabs Ty Robinson as Defensive MVP
Defense is undoubtedly the strong suit of this year’s Nebraska football team, and our pregame survey's focus is the Blackshirts.
On a cloudy, damp morning before Nebraska hosted UCLA, I asked 100 Husker fans in South Haymarket this question:
“Who is the Huskers’ defensive MVP this season?”
There was a decisive winner. Defensive tackle Ty Robinson garnered half of all the votes.
The vote totals: Ty Robinson, 50; linebacker John Bullock, 29; defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher, 6; defensive back Malcolm Hartzog, 5; defensive back Isaac Gifford, 4; defensive back DeShon Singleton, 3; and defensive end Jimari Butler, 3.
Robinson, a senior from Gilbert, Arizona, not only anchors the defensive line along with Hutmacher, he has made a number of dynamic plays. He leads the Huskers in tackles for loss (seven for 36 yards), is tied for first in sacks (four for 31 yards), has broken up three passes and has 19 tackles, tied for seventh on the team.
Bullock, a senior out of Omaha Creighton Prep, is third on the team with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, has a pick-six and has broken up two other passes.
