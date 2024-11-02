All Huskers

Stryker Pregame Perspective: Survey Tabs Ty Robinson as Defensive MVP

Husker fans also cite Bullock, Hutmacher, Hartzog and Gifford among leaders of the Blackshirts.

Tad Stryker

Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson sacks Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis for a 9-yard loss.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson sacks Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis for a 9-yard loss. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Defense is undoubtedly the strong suit of this year’s Nebraska football team, and our pregame survey's focus is the Blackshirts.

On a cloudy, damp morning before Nebraska hosted UCLA, I asked 100 Husker fans in South Haymarket this question:

“Who is the Huskers’ defensive MVP this season?”

There was a decisive winner. Defensive tackle Ty Robinson garnered half of all the votes.

The vote totals: Ty Robinson, 50; linebacker John Bullock, 29; defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher, 6; defensive back Malcolm Hartzog, 5; defensive back Isaac Gifford, 4; defensive back DeShon Singleton, 3; and defensive end Jimari Butler, 3.

Robinson, a senior from Gilbert, Arizona, not only anchors the defensive line along with Hutmacher, he has made a number of dynamic plays. He leads the Huskers in tackles for loss (seven for 36 yards), is tied for first in sacks (four for 31 yards), has broken up three passes and has 19 tackles, tied for seventh on the team.

John Bullock
Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska linebacker John Bullock runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against Purdue during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Bullock, a senior out of Omaha Creighton Prep, is third on the team with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, has a pick-six and has broken up two other passes.

TAD STRYKER

Tad Stryker, whose earliest memories of Nebraska football take in the last years of the Bob Devaney era, has covered Nebraska collegiate and prep sports for 40 years. Before moving to Lincoln, he was a sports writer, columnist and editor for two newspapers in North Platte. He can identify with fans who listen to Husker sports from a tractor cab and those who watch from a sports bar. A history buff, Stryker has written for HuskerMax since 2008. You can reach Tad at tad.stryker@gmail.com.

