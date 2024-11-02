SWEEP: No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Beats No. 7 Wisconsin in Madison
Last year, Nebraska volleyball ended a 10-match losing streak to Wisconsin. On Friday, the Huskers ended an 11-year drought in Maidson.
No. 2 Nebraska swept No. 7 Wisconsin at the UW Field House, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19. The Huskers last won in Madison in 2013.
Nebraska improves to 21-1 on the year and 11-0 in Big Ten Conference play. Wisconsin falls to 15-5 overall and 9-2 in the league.
NU hit .202 for the match while holding UW to just .094. The defense was stout with 10 blocks, a number of which came against reigning national player of the year Sarah Franklin who hit just .184. He All-American teammate, 6-9 middle Anna Smrek, was held to -.074.
Taylor Landfair hit notched a team-high 13 kills on .182 hitting. Merritt Beason had a match-high .391 hitting while putting down 11 kills.
Rebekah Allick had a match-high seven blocks to go with a trio of kills. Bergen Reilly dished out 32 assists on the night.
The Nebraska serve was tough all night, including five aces from the trio of Lexi Rodriguez, Kennedi Orr, and Olivia Mauch.
Nebraska stays on the road Sunday to face Northwestern. First serve is set for noon CST on B1G+.
