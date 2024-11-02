Nebraska Football Recruiting Visitor List For UCLA
Nebraska is set to host a lengthy list of recruiting visitors after being away from home for nearly a full month of action.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are finally back at home for the first time in nearly a month, when they took on Rutgers on Oct. 5. The Cornhuskers will square off Saturday with Big Ten Conference newcomer UCLA.
With the Huskers returning to the comfort of their home atmosphere, they will gain a boost in recruiting as well. A lengthy list of recruits will be on campus for the weekend.
Below are some of the names that will be in attendance.
(C) = Cornhuskers commit
- Pierce Mooberry (2025 LB) (C)
- Shawn Hammerbeck (2025 IOL) (C)
- Tyson Terry (2025 DL) (C)
- Christian Jones (2025 LB) (C)
- Isaiah Mozee (2025 WR) (C)
- Caden VerMaas (2025 S) (C)
- Jackson Carpenter (2025 ATH) (C)
- Conor Booth (2025 RB) (C)
- Prestin Hawkins (2025 OT)
- Martels Carter (2025 S)
- Dayton Raiola (2026 QB) (C)
- Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte (2026 WR) (C)
- Jackson Cantwell (2026 OT)
- Titan Davis (2026 DL)
- Brian Bonner (2026 RB)
- Jarvis Strickland (2026 OT)
- Hunter Higgins (2026 DL)
- Isaac Jensen (2026 TE)
- Jack Utz (2026 TE)
- Tyren Parker (2026 WR)
- Kannon Smith (2026 OT)
- Maurice Purify II (2026 WR)
- Mitchell Smith (2026 OT)
- Nolan Wilson (2026 EDGE)
- Mason James (2026 WR)
- Claude Mpouma (2026 OT)
- Kohen Brown (2026 WR)
- CJ Bronaugh (2026 DB)
- Tyson Robinson (2027 RB)
- KJ Green (2027 EDGE)
- Dolph McDonald (2027 S)
- Semaj Stanford (2027 S)
- Caleb Green (2027 LB)
- Matt Erickson (2027 OT)
- Dawayne Jones (2027 EDGE)
