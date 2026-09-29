Terrapins Stand In Way of Undefeated Meeting Between Huskers and Hoosiers

A recipe for a Nebraska season that Husker fans haven't seen in nearly a decade is cooking with the first 4-0 start since 2016. With many fans looking toward what could be an undefeated-vs.-undefeated matchup between Nebraska and Indiana, the Huskers can't afford to overlook the Maryland Terrapins.

Defense Stands Tall Through First Four Weeks

Nebraska's defense has earned their title of "Blackshirts" through the team's first four contests, as they've boasted the fifth best yards allowed, a spot in the top 10 for points allowed, and the seventh-ranked pass defense in the country.



Despite that success, the defense has made important preparation changes for Maryland.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Dwayne McDougle III breaks up a pass to Michigan State Spartans tight end Jayden Savoury in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"'Phil Snow said, 'Let's add a tempo period,'" Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said during his press conference Monday. "We practice it more until we get it right. Maryland is a tempo team no matter what."

Maryland's offense sits 44th in the country averaging 431.3 yards per game, with 283 yards per game through the air. The clash between Nebraska's strong pass defense and Maryland's air raid should show how Nebraska will fare down the road.

Lots and Lots of Points

If there's one obvious improvement from the Huskers this season, it's the offense's ability to put points on the scoreboard. The Scarlet and Cream have put up 42.5 points per game, placing them 19th in the FBS.

Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea launches in the air as Michigan State’s Nikai Martinez makes a tackle during the second quarter on Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Under center, Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea has been everything Nebraska fans could have hoped for and more. The transfer quarterback has tossed 10 touchdown passes and has scored twice on the ground, while only giving the ball away once through the air. That's a story that needs to continue if the Huskers want to continue their win streak.

Huskers Must Focus On This Week

In their last outing, Nebraska put up an impressive performance against Michigan State, coming away with a 31-13 victory. On the flip side, Maryland had an awful showing against a now 23rd ranked UCLA team, losing 54-3 at home.

What does this mean for Nebraska? Despite that ugly loss to UCLA, Maryland can't be taken lightly.

The Terrapins' only other loss is a nine-point defeat against unbeaten Virginia Tech.

With lots of eyes on the Huskers' Week 6 game against the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers, the Terrapins could put an end to Nebraska's undefeated ways if the Huskers don't enter Memorial Stadium prepared on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana, too, must take care of business this weekend against Rutgers to move to 5-0. The Hoosiers escaped a scare against Northwestern 29-23, and will need to send a message against the Scarlet Knights, who just picked up their first victory in decisive fashion, 58-7 over Howard. Rutgers also gave USC a run for their money a week earlier, falling 42-35 to the ranked Trojans.



The Huskers will welcome Maryland to Lincoln on Saturday for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

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