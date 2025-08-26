All Huskers

The Abbott Big Ten Football Blood Drive Competition is Back

Nebraska will go for two wins in a row defending the initial challenge last season.

University of Nebraska President Dr. Jeffrey Gold accepts the $1,000,000 award for winning the Abbott/BIg Ten Blood Drive competition.
University of Nebraska President Dr. Jeffrey Gold accepts the $1,000,000 award for winning the Abbott/BIg Ten Blood Drive competition. / Abbott
It is that time of year again for the Abbott Big Ten Conference Blood Drive. Last year with the support of Husker fans across the nation Nebraska came in Number One and Abbott donated a million dollars to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Gold's statement after winning: “There are many reasons I’m proud to be a Nebraskan, and this is one of them," said Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold, president of the University of Nebraska system. “As a cardiac surgeon, I have seen time and time again how important life-saving blood products can be, and as the president of the University of Nebraska, I’ve also seen firsthand the generosity of spirit and passion for helping others shared by so many of our students, faculty and staff. It doesn’t hurt that Nebraskans also really like to win.”

All 18 Big Ten universities will go head-to-head in Year 2 of the nationwide challenge, the 'We Give Blood' drive. Again this year the winning school will earn $1 million dollars for student or community health.

Let's win back to back Big Ten Blood Drive Championships in 2025. We did it last year and we can do it again. Students, alumni and fans can donate.

The contest will run from August 27th to December 5th and the winner will be announced at the 2025 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game on December 6th.

Register and log your donation by visiting bigten.org/abbott or texting "DONATE" TO 222688 (ABBOTT).

Abbott is releasing exclusive, limited-edition Homefield designed T-shirts for each Big Ten school. Be among the first to receive one by showing up to donate and logging your donation on "We Give Blood Day" on August 27th. Shirts will be available throughout the competition, while supplies last.

Abbott Big Ten Football Blood Drive
Abbott Big Ten Football Blood Drive / Abbott Labs

Here are some numbers from last year: Lives saved - 59,143, Donors 19,821, Top Five Donors: Nebraska 3,983, Wisconsin 2,016, Michigan 1,955, UCLA 1,535, Ohio State 1,420. Nearly 20,000 people across the country showed up in 2024 to donate blood during a critical time when the nation was experiencing one of the biggest blood shortages in a generation.

Last year's funds were be directed toward a variety of grants and initiatives designed to advance the health and well-being of UNL students and the broader Nebraska community.

Back to Back Big Ten Champions sounds good. Let's do this. I will ggive updates weekly throughout the season to track our progress toward $1 million and the number of lives saved.

DAVID MAX

David Max has been a Husker fan since Bob Devaney's first year in 1962. Season tickets have been in the family since the south end zone was built in 1964. He started HuskerMax with Joe Hudson in September of 1999. David published a book titled 50 Years of Husker Memories in 2012. Most of his articles will be from a historical perspective. You can reach David at bigredmax@yahoo.com.

