The All-Time, Definitive, Final Final Mount Rushmore of Nebraska Football (Probably)

The Mount Rushmore series has been one of our favorite offseason projects, and the final episode was perhaps the most difficult.

After spending the summer building separate Mount Rushmores for quarterbacks, offensive players, defensive players, special teams standouts, and walk-ons, the Common Fans finally put it all together. Joined once again by Brandon Vogel of the Counter Read newsletter and Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, we narrowed decades of Husker greatness down to just four names.

The Impossible Assignment

One of the biggest challenges wasn't deciding who belonged—it was deciding who had to be left off. Nebraska's history is overflowing with legends, from three Heisman Trophy winners to championship quarterbacks, dominant Blackshirts, and offensive linemen whose names are literally attached to college football awards.

Along the way, the conversation revisits the criteria that guided the entire series: championships, impact on the program, cultural significance, defining moments, longevity, and the lasting legacy each player left on Nebraska Football. Great statistics matter, but they're only part of the equation.

Who Makes the Final Four?

The debate quickly centers around some of the biggest names in school history. Tommie Frazier's unmatched record as a starter. Johnny Rodgers' iconic Game of the Century punt return and status as Nebraska's first Heisman winner. Ndamukong Suh's breathtaking 2009 season and whether any defender has ever been more dominant. Dave Rimington's place as the face of Nebraska's legendary offensive line tradition.

Of course, every selection means somebody else gets left behind.

Heisman Trophy winners Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch. Dominant defensive linemen Rich Glover and Grant Wistrom. A truckload of offensive linement, including Bob Brown, Will Shields, and about half the starters from the 1990s. The list goes on and on, and the honorable mention discussion becomes almost as entertaining as the final vote itself, reminding everyone just how deep Nebraska's football history really is.

A Window Into Nebraska's History, A Look to the Future

As the group works through the final list, a pattern becomes impossible to ignore: almost every serious candidate played 15 years ago…or more. Sometimes much more. It's a reminder of just how extraordinary Nebraska's run of success was for four decades...and how long it's been since the program consistently produced players who belong in conversations like this.

That naturally leads to one final question: looking at today's roster, who has the best chance to someday earn a place on a future Nebraska Football Mount Rushmore?

It's a fun way to close out the series—and officially turn the page from offseason history lessons to the excitement of the 2026 season.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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