Nebraska's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Cornhuskers Continue to be Underrated)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had long been the basketball laughing stock of the Big Ten, having never won an NCAA Tournament heading into this season.

They broke that streak in the Round of 64, taking down the Troy Trojans for their first tournament win in program history. Now, they have their sights locked in on their next goal: a berth in the Final Four.

Can the Cornhuskers keep their dream season alive? Let's take a look at their odds to win it all entering the Sweet 16.

Nebraska's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+5000 (12th best odds)

Despite their success so far this season, the betting market still doesn't have much faith in being a legitimate National Championship contender. Entering the Sweet 16, their odds to win the National Championship sit at +5000, an implied probability of 1.96%. Only Tennessee (+6000), Iowa (+12000), Alabama (+13000), and Texas (+30000) have longer odds than the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska strung together an undefeated record during its out-of-conference schedule, and didn't lose any Big Ten game, in a January 27 matchup with the Michigan Wolverines. They'd then lose six of their next 12 games, including being eliminated by the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament.

Still, their regular season was good enough to earn them a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After beating Troy and Vanderbilt in the first two rounds, they expected to have to face No. 1 Florida in the Sweet 16, but instead, they'll face a familiar foe in the Iowa Hawkeyes, who upset the Gators in the Round of 32.

Nebraska and Iowa split their regular-season series against each other, with the Cornhuskers winning the most recent meeting on March 8 by a score of 84-75 in overtime. The winner of the rubber match on Thursday will take on the winner of Houston and Illinois in the Elite Eight, with a berth in the Final Four on the line.

Nebraska is currently ranked No. 13 in KenPom's latest net ratings and 10th amongst teams still alive in the NCAA Tournament. They have longer odds compared to the likes of St. John's and Arkansas, despite being higher in the net ratings.

The Cornhuskers need to keep their three-point shooting strong while continuing to play great defense if they want a shot at winning the school's first National Championship in the same year as winning their first tournament game.

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