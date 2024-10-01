Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano: 'The Plate is Full' When Facing Nebraska Football
Greg Schiano certainly knows how to compliment an opponent. During his Monday press conference, leading into Rutgers' football matchup with Nebraska on Saturday, the coach showered praise on nearly every aspect of the Cornhusker program - starting with the head coach.
"Matt Rhule - excellent coach. I've known Matt for a long, long time," Schiano said. "He does a great job. He certainly has that thing going in the right direction and now it is being seen in the record."
Schiano added that Rhule's program has "really good players" and is "well coached" after Nebraska's 4-1 start to the season, including a 28-10 victory at Purdue last week. The Scarlet Knights' coach added that his defense will be tested by the talented freshman quarterback.
"(Dylan) Raiola, the freshman, is incredibly talented. You don't usually see a freshman that's capable of kind of doing the things that he's doing right now," Schiano said.
"The command he has of their offense is good for any level. For a freshman, that's unheard of," Schiano would say later in his presser. "He's a very gifted athlete. He can throw on the move, he can throw from the pocket, there's not much that this guy can't do."
The first-year starter has been clean for most of the season, having tossed 1,225 passing yards for nine touchdowns and two interceptions for an over 70% completion percentage. Schiano recognizes that his wideouts have been key in making plays for the former five-star recruit.
"They got three really big wideouts - Neyor, Banks and Bonner. Each one is bigger than the next. They're gigantic," Schiano said. "They're a very physical group. They're drawn a lot of DPI's (defensive pass interference's) as you can imagine because of their size and the way they kind of move DB's (defensive backs) around."
Schiano likely was referencing the past contest for Nebraska, where the Huskers drew six total defensive pass interference penalties against the Boilermaker defense - including four in the first half. Each of the three wideouts the coach mentioned average 220 pounds and stand at 6-4. Rutgers' starting defensive backs from their win over Washington average 198 pounds and stand around six feet tall.
The former National Football League coach said further into his press conference that the Huskers' running back by committee approach will provide some stressors to his defense, continuing that the Rutgers' defense will need to "get them corrected." He further stated that the Big Red's backs are a "darn good committee."
The Scarlet Knights coach added that tight end Thomas Fidone is a "really good player" and might be one of the better tight ends Rutgers faces this season. Schiano wrapped his thoughts on the Husker offense saying the offensive line was "big and physical."
The coach spoke on the Huskers' defense, calling the defensive line "stout" while giving personal shoutouts to Ty Robinson, Jimari Butler, and Nash Hutmacher saying each was "as physical as you can see." Schiano added that he knows of linebacker Mikai Gbayor personally, having recruited the New Jersey native in 2020 after his All-American high school career. The Scarlet Knights' leader continued on his praise into the Huskers' defensive backfield.
"The secondary is really well coached. They play together. You can see that know what they're doing with the scheme. I think their defense is one of the better ones in America. They certainly know what their defensive coordinator wants them to do," Schiano said.
Schiano finalized his initial thoughts by calling Memorial Stadium a "very tough place to play" and said that the team is "well-coached and talented." The coach added that the change of the visitor's sideline to the east sideline - into the sun - is another factor that Rutgers is up against.
Rutgers is 4-0 for the first time since 2012, the year after Schiano left the program to coach the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to his professional football stint, Schiano boosted the Scarlet Knights from the depths of the Big East Conference, perennially finishing in the bottom tier, to an 11-2 season in 2006 while claiming six bowl appearances in seven seasons between 2005-2011. Since returning to Rutgers in 2020, Schiano has raised the expectations in New Jersey by finishing 7-6 in 2023 with a Pinstripe bowl victory.
Hear Schiano's full thoughts on Nebraska and his team's performance in their Big Ten opening victory over Washington.
