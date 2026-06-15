The Common Fans Attempt to Build the Mount Rushmore of Nebraska Football

The Common Fans are back with a little housekeeping and one big announcement: the next Common Fan summer series has officially arrived.

Mount Rushmore Series

For the third straight summer, the boys will do a series of episodes focused on an important segment of Nebraska football history. Two summers ago, it was The Reckoning – six episodes focused on the coaches, administrators, bad decisions, and history of the post-Osborne era. Last summer, it was TO – an in-depth look at the coaching career and legacy of the great Tom Osborne.

What is the Common Fan summer series this year?

Over the next several weeks, the Common Fans are setting out to build the definitive Mount Rushmore of Nebraska football.

Over the course of the series, the crew will break things down across several categories: quarterbacks, offensive players (non-QBs), defensive players, special teams, walk-ons, and coaches. Then, after all of that, the guys will try to pull everything together and determine the ultimate four faces on Nebraska’s Mount Rushmore.

The goal is not simply to identify the “best” players or coaches by stats alone. Like the actual Mount Rushmore, this is about impact on the program, cultural significance, leadership, championships, defining moments, and what each person meant to Nebraska football.

Who belongs in the conversation? Some names are obvious. Some are surprisingly difficult. Some players have the stats. Some have the rings. Some have unforgettable moments. Some helped define entire eras of Husker football.

And in classic Common Fan fashion, the debates get serious, nostalgic, funny, and occasionally ridiculous.

Who’s Joining the Series?

Friend of the program Brandon Vogel will be part of every episode, bringing his usual mix of historical perspective, research, analytics, and deep Nebraska football knowledge.

Each episode will also feature another great guest from the Husker media world, including Mitch Sherman, Henry Cordes, Brian Christopherson, Gary Sharp, Mike Babcock, and Mike’l Severe.

In other words, the Common Fans brought in reinforcements.

Who Won the Oak Barn Beef Giveaway?

As Husker fans kick off the summer grilling season, the Common Fans partnered with Oak Barn Beef on a fun giveaway contest. Thanks to everyone who entered by sharing favorite Husker players and memories. The emails were passionate, heartfelt, and a reminder of why this fan base is so much fun.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.