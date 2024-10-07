Carriker Chronicles: Midseason Grades for Matt Rhule and Nebraska Football
Adam Carriker breaks down the good, the bad and the surprising from the Huskers' first six games of 2024.
In this story:
Adam Carriker broke down the film and analyzed Nebraska's first six games. He gives grades to the Huskers' passing/running offense and the offense as whole. Adam does the same thing with the Blackshirts and, yes, the special teams too! Then he takes a look at Nebraska as a team, giving his take on improvement, regression, surprises, wins/losses, strength of schedule, and then gives an overall grade for Matt Rhule and the Huskers.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
