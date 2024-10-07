All Huskers

Nebraska Football Offers Louisville WR Commit, Dayton Raiola's Teammate

The Huskers are trying to lock down another 2025 recruit, this time one with ties to the program. Wide receiver Jordan Allen is a teammate of quarterback commit Dayton Raiola.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football has offered 2025 Louisville wide receiver commit Jordan Allen.
On the same day Nebraska football received the commitment of a 2026 wide receiver, the Huskers offered one for the 2025 class who has a tie to the program.

Jordan Allen is a three-star wide receiver, according to 247Sports Composite. The 5-8, 170 pound senior plays for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

If that high school sounds familiar to Husker fans, that's because it is the same school current Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola graduated from. It is also where 2026 Husker commit Dayton Raiola plays.

This past Friday, the younger Raiola and Allen hooked up on 63-yard touchdown. Video of the play took over social media.

Allen is currently committed to Louisville. He committed back in April, but Nebraska may believe it can flip the talented receiver by having a pair of QBs locked down that he has played with in Buford.

Nebraska's 2025 class sits at 19 commits, including a pair of wide receivers: four-star Isaiah Mozee and three-star Bryson Hayes. According to 247, the Huskers rank 26th nationally and eighth in the Big Ten with the current crop of commits.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

