Nebraska Football Offers Louisville WR Commit, Dayton Raiola's Teammate
On the same day Nebraska football received the commitment of a 2026 wide receiver, the Huskers offered one for the 2025 class who has a tie to the program.
Jordan Allen is a three-star wide receiver, according to 247Sports Composite. The 5-8, 170 pound senior plays for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.
If that high school sounds familiar to Husker fans, that's because it is the same school current Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola graduated from. It is also where 2026 Husker commit Dayton Raiola plays.
This past Friday, the younger Raiola and Allen hooked up on 63-yard touchdown. Video of the play took over social media.
Allen is currently committed to Louisville. He committed back in April, but Nebraska may believe it can flip the talented receiver by having a pair of QBs locked down that he has played with in Buford.
Nebraska's 2025 class sits at 19 commits, including a pair of wide receivers: four-star Isaiah Mozee and three-star Bryson Hayes. According to 247, the Huskers rank 26th nationally and eighth in the Big Ten with the current crop of commits.
