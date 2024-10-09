The Common Fans: Indiana Game Massively Important for Huskers at Season’s Midpoint
The Common Fans assess the Big Red at mid-season and look ahead to the hugely important contest against Indiana.
In this story:
It's another View From the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald's Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk Rutgers, Indiana, and a mid-season review of Nebraska football.
- Celebrating the 1-year anniversary of the Common Fan Podcast.
- The Common Fans announce the first ever Common Fan tailgate, to be hosted during the UCLA game in Lincoln on November 2. Tune in for more information.
- Putting a bow on the Rutgers game.
- Looking ahead to Indiana: IU will come into the game against Nebraska at 6-0 for the first time since 1967.
- Hoosiers have won every game by double digits, averaging more than 47 points per game.
- Their D has also been very good: currently 14th nationally in scoring defense, 8th in rushing defense, 25th in passing defense, 7th in total defense.
Recapping and reviewing the first half of the year:
- Huskers have completely flipped the script on turnovers, now +6 on the year.
- Defense is who we thought they were.
- Special teams was a question mark coming in, and it’s probably been even more of a problem than expected.
- Evaluating Dylan Raiola’s performance at the halfway point.
Finally, what’s the ceiling for this Nebraska team for the rest of the year?
All this and much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
