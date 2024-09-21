Nebraska Football Recruiting: In-State Target Kaprice Keith Talks Huskers Visit
Despite the Nebraska Cornhuskers having a more limited visitor list this week due to a Friday game, the Big Red still found a way to get a highly recruited 2026 in-state prospect on campus.
That prospect is Kaprice Keith, a three-star (Rivals) athlete from Bellevue West High School. The 6-2, 180-pound prospect has been recruited by Nebraska for a while including this off-season when he started to become more of a target for running backs coach EJ Barthel.
Keith detailed his experience to HuskerMax.
“I love the atmosphere and the new facilities with the same faces and great people and coaches,” Keith said. ”Never a bad moment up at Nebraska,”
Keith was on a visit with his teammates, Jermaine Green and Shaun Hall. Being around familiar made the experience more special for the Thunderbird.
“It was great being there with someone I know,“ Keith said. “Being up at a campus with someone you know always makes it better and to get to share the same experience and thoughts throughout the whole experience is great.”
Keith has the Cornhuskers in contention for his commitment, though the process is still early for him.
“They are pretty high up there considering what they have done,“ Keith said.
