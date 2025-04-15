All Huskers

'There's No Substitute for Actually Tackling Bodies': Nebraska DC John Butler Discusses the 'Lost Art' of Tackling

The Husker defensive coordinator called tackling a "lost art in today's game" but believes Nebraska has one of the better teams in that aspect of the game.

Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler meets with the media after Tuesday's practice.
The great separator for defenders, according to Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler, is tackling.

At his media session Tuesday, Butler said that "huge trait" is being emphasized as part of the physicality in practices this spring, especially with the secondary.

"There's really three things you have to be able to do," Butler said. "You got to be able to cover, you got to be able to tackle, and you got to be able to play the ball."

Javin Wright (33) makes a tackle on a Wisconsin runner.
Butler called tackling "a lost art in today's game".

"When you emphasize player safety, a lot of times you sacrifice the physicality of how you're practicing tackling. That's an area that we are continuing to work and develop," Butler said.

Butler called the emphasis on player safety but still convincing players to be a certain level of physical is a fine line.

"Football's a unique game because of the tackling aspect and because of the injuries that come with, no just tackling, but how physical the game is," Butler said. "I think what we've learned through the years is there's no substitute for tackling bodies."

The Blackshirts take the field for overtime against Illinois.
Buter said the peak of player safety saw people back away from the physical element of the game.

"Just constantly were teaching the fitting and the wrapping and I think that's why the tackling has suffered through the years," Butler said.

Butler said the drills of tackling a bag or utilizing "all these cute toys" are helpful, but there's one constant in how to improve the skill.

"At the end of the day, you have to practice tackling bodies, fitting up against bodies, striking bodies and then tackling them to the ground enough times to get where you need to be," Butler said.

Nebraska defensive back Ceyair Wright sacks Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, stripping the ball in the process.
An emphasis on physicallity has come from the top, as head coach Matt Rhule has shown a history of holding physical practices. That physicality on the practice field has led to success at his previous collegiate stops.

"I think with Matt and how he emphasizes, how we follow his lead, I think that's allowed us to be one of the better tackling groups," Butler said.

That emphasis continued on Tuesday, where Butler said "tackling is a constant".

"We work on it every single day in pre-practice, in practice, and even today in practice we were tackling some live situations because you have to get good at tackling," Butler said.

Nebraska linebacker Princewill Umanmielen sacks Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The play was negated by an offsides.
You can watch Butler's full media appearance from Tuesday below.

