Nebraska Softball's Jordy Bahl Nabs Another Weekly Big Ten Award

The Nebraska softball pitcher earned her fourth Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honor.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl.
Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl. / Amarillo Mullen

Jordy Bahl continues to dominate on the field and in the Big Ten awards.

The Nebraska softball pitcher claimed her fourth Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honor this season as announced by the conference on Monday. Bahl completed the feat across Nebraska's three wins last week, compiling an ERA of 1.27 and a 2-0 record.

Prior to Monday night's victory over Northwestern, Nebraska had claimed two victories over the Wildcats led by Bahl. The Papillion native threw 6.0 innings against Creighton on Wednesday and allowed one run while striking out eight batters. In Saturday's opener against Northwestern, Bahl struck out 11 batters.

Her fifth double-digit strikeout outing of the year came while only allowing one run and two hits.

Samantha Bland (left), Jordy Bahl (middle) and Ava Bredwell (24) celebrate Bredwell's diving catch in the infield.
Samantha Bland (left), Jordy Bahl (middle) and Ava Bredwell (24) celebrate Bredwell's diving catch in the infield. / Amarillo Mullen

Bahl completed the Northwestern series in a sweep after back-to-back run-rule victories with a 3-0 complete game victory. She struck out a season-high 14 batters while giving up two hits and a walk. The performance added to her double-digit strikeout total on the season, giving her six on the season and ending the Northwestern series with 25 strikeouts in 12 innings.

While Bahl was awarded the Pitcher of the Week, her offensive numbers were just as impressive in the week of victories. The pitcher had a batting average of .545 in the three games leading into the Monday night contest against Northwestern. She added seven RBIs, six hits, and four runs scored including a home run in the Creighton contest and the opener against the Wildcats.

The two-time All-American and Player of the Year finalist earned a pitcher of the week honor for the fourth time in the Big Ten Conference. Her first honor came after her performance in the Troy Cox Classic, followed by an honor after the Minnesota series. Her third award came after the Huskers' matchups against Omaha and Purdue.

Jordy Bahl pitched three complete innings, giving up only one hit with no runs and four strikeouts.
Jordy Bahl pitched three complete innings, giving up only one hit with no runs and four strikeouts. / Amarillo Mullen

Bahl now has been awarded seven total conference pitcher of the week honors in her career. While at Oklahoma, Bahl was given the Big 12's weekly honor three times through the 2022 season.

Bahl and Nebraska now await a two-game matchup against Indiana at Bowlin Stadium beginning on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CDT in Lincoln, with Saturday's contest set for a 1 p.m. CDT start time.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

