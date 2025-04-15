Nebraska Softball's Jordy Bahl Nabs Another Weekly Big Ten Award
Jordy Bahl continues to dominate on the field and in the Big Ten awards.
The Nebraska softball pitcher claimed her fourth Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honor this season as announced by the conference on Monday. Bahl completed the feat across Nebraska's three wins last week, compiling an ERA of 1.27 and a 2-0 record.
Prior to Monday night's victory over Northwestern, Nebraska had claimed two victories over the Wildcats led by Bahl. The Papillion native threw 6.0 innings against Creighton on Wednesday and allowed one run while striking out eight batters. In Saturday's opener against Northwestern, Bahl struck out 11 batters.
Her fifth double-digit strikeout outing of the year came while only allowing one run and two hits.
Bahl completed the Northwestern series in a sweep after back-to-back run-rule victories with a 3-0 complete game victory. She struck out a season-high 14 batters while giving up two hits and a walk. The performance added to her double-digit strikeout total on the season, giving her six on the season and ending the Northwestern series with 25 strikeouts in 12 innings.
While Bahl was awarded the Pitcher of the Week, her offensive numbers were just as impressive in the week of victories. The pitcher had a batting average of .545 in the three games leading into the Monday night contest against Northwestern. She added seven RBIs, six hits, and four runs scored including a home run in the Creighton contest and the opener against the Wildcats.
The two-time All-American and Player of the Year finalist earned a pitcher of the week honor for the fourth time in the Big Ten Conference. Her first honor came after her performance in the Troy Cox Classic, followed by an honor after the Minnesota series. Her third award came after the Huskers' matchups against Omaha and Purdue.
Bahl now has been awarded seven total conference pitcher of the week honors in her career. While at Oklahoma, Bahl was given the Big 12's weekly honor three times through the 2022 season.
Bahl and Nebraska now await a two-game matchup against Indiana at Bowlin Stadium beginning on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CDT in Lincoln, with Saturday's contest set for a 1 p.m. CDT start time.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.