What Nebraska Got Right — and What It Left on the Table This Portal Season

It's been more than a week since the transfer portal closed its doors, denying entry for college football athletes and shutting down the largest portion of player movement inside the sport.

The Huskers also saw classes hit the final day for enrollment last week and appear to have their team largely set for the forthcoming 2026 season.

Nebraska added 16 transfers and attacked several areas on the roster that lacked depth, while likely adding several future starters.

So what felt like the most important move, an addition that might go underappreciated, and an area that still feels concerning after the portal period? Let’s take a look.

Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade | Nebraska Athletics

Most Important Move

There are a few ways someone might go with this prompt, but few things look better for Nebraska than shoring up its offensive line.

To start, Nebraska kept most of its ready-to-play offensive linemen, as well as prospective starters Elijah Pritchett and Justin Evans. Then the Huskers added to that group.

First was Brendan Black, who is the highest-ranked player among the transfer additions and was a multiyear starter at Iowa State. Black started 30 games for the Cyclones.

Then the Huskers added linemen Tree Babalade and Paul Mubenga. The two SEC transfers — Babalade from South Carolina and Mubenga from LSU — give Nebraska depth both on the interior and at tackle. Each could compete for a starting job with a strong spring in the new program.

The new-look line clearly felt like a priority for Nebraska, which moved on from Donovan Raiola and brought in Geep Wade from Georgia Tech and Lonnie Teasley from South Carolina. The two assistants’ biggest task is remaking the line, and if the Huskers can more effectively run the ball and protect the passer, it would go a long way for the program.

Nebraska found a veteran safety to come in and help immediately with Dwayne McDougle. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Underappreciated Add

One truism for Nebraska football is that it rarely plays good defense if its safeties struggle.

The Huskers needed to replace DeShon Singleton, who exhausted his eligibility, and after a year in which Rex Guthrie struggled in his first extended look at playing time and Marques Buford regressed as a run defender, Nebraska had to find help — especially while switching defensive systems.

That’s why Dwayne McDougle feels like a significant addition. He’s familiar with Rob Aurich’s defensive system and is coming off a strong season at San Diego State.

McDougle immediately gives Nebraska a veteran presence, and the Huskers can then work through players like Guthrie, Caleb Benning, Justyn Rhett and transfer addition Jasin Shiggs to see who best fills the next spot.

The safety burst onto the scene last season for San Diego State, finishing with 51 total tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Nebraska finished the year with six interceptions total and four forced fumbles as a defense.

There will be an adjustment for McDougle in the Big Ten, but safety needed help, and this addresses it nicely.

Nebraska is counting on Mekhi Nelson to make a big jump in his third season. Nelson finished with 147 yards in 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Still Concerned

Depending on what Nebraska chose to prioritize, there was likely always going to be something that felt lacking coming out of portal season. Resources can only go so far.

Nebraska choosing not to use any of them on the running back room was certainly a choice.

The Huskers finished with a terrific season from Emmett Johnson and entered January as a program that absolutely could sell playing time and production to available running backs.

Instead, Nebraska didn’t use that momentum and remains optimistic about Isaiah Mozee and Mekhi Nelson, who served as lightly used backups in 2025, as well as Kwinten Ives, who could fill a short-yardage role.

To its credit, Nebraska has professed confidence in those players every chance it has had. However, outside of the one game Johnson didn’t play, Nebraska rarely used its other running backs and is heading into 2026 with what has to be among the lowest returning production numbers of any running back room in the country.

It’s a huge gamble.

