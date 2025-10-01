'There's Money Down There, Got To Go Get It': Dylan Raiola Previews Michigan State
Coming off a much-needed bye week, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the Huskers’ mindset heading into a pivotal stretch of Big Ten play. Following a hard-fought loss to Michigan nearly two weeks ago, the sophomore signal-caller said the team used the extra prep time to take a hard look in the mirror and address the mistakes that proved costly in their last ousting against the Wolverines.
At the podium, Raiola touched on several key themes: the team’s renewed emphasis on competitiveness, the push to improve red-zone efficiency, and both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as Nebraska enters a critical October slate. Here’s everything he had to say.
Though Raiola initially viewed the timing of the bye week, coming directly after the loss to Michigan, as less than ideal, his perspective shifted in the days that followed. He used the time not only to help regroup his team on the field but also to reset his own mindset off it, saying Nebraska remained focused on “get[ting] back to who we are.”
Raiola also emphasized that he welcomed the competitive tone of the bye week’s practices. “A lot of team compete, good on good, and I think that was the best thing for us,” he said, pointing to the sharper edge the bye week brought out in the team as a whole.
After acknowledging that the first four weeks of the season had been a grind, Raiola described the bye as a much-needed mental reset. “It was big. I know it was for a lot of the guys, but everyone’s itching to get back on the field,” he said. With just three days to go before their return against Michigan State, Raiola’s comments suggested a team eager to channel that renewed energy into a win in their upcoming matchup.
While Nebraska’s offensive struggles were evident against Michigan, Raiola made a point to express confidence in the unit’s ability to improve as the season goes on. After being sacked seven times in the loss, the sophomore quarterback doubled down on his belief that the responsibility doesn’t fall solely on the offensive line, a stance that reflects both his leadership and accountability.
“I would be careful putting all of it on them,” Raiola said. “It’s not just those five guys, it’s the receivers, the running backs, and ultimately, it’s me.”
Raiola also acknowledged that despite protection issues, the Huskers have moved the ball more effectively than they did a year ago. Still, he stressed the need to finish drives, pointing to red zone execution as a lingering weakness.
“I think, honestly, it’s been poor,” Raiola admitted. He added that red zone production has been a weekly point of emphasis from the coaching staff, saying in his own words, “There’s money down there, and you’ve got to go get it.”
Looking ahead, the conversation shifted toward the broader Big Ten landscape and the challenges awaiting Nebraska. Raiola was quick to praise the competition across the conference when saying, “The Big Ten’s a special league, and I think people are starting to see that now."
When asked specifically about Michigan State, Raiola highlighted the toughness of the Spartans’ defense. “They have a great front, great linebackers, and they play well together,” Raiola noted. He emphasized that both teams will enter the matchup rested and ready after a bye week, which will only heighten the level of play.
Closing the discussion, Raiola expressed confidence in the Huskers’ ability to rise to the challenge. “Any given Saturday something can happen,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be on the winning side of that.”
When all was said and done, Nebraska’s bye week appears to have provided more than just rest, and Raiola’s comments reflected a quarterback intent on accountability and growth, both for himself and for the offense as a whole. By focusing on a competitive edge and sharpening execution in the red zone, the Huskers believe they’ve laid the groundwork for success this upcoming weekend.
The true test of that progress arrives quickly, with Michigan State up next, in the midst of a six-game conference stretch ahead. Nebraska’s ability to translate its bye-week focus into performance will shape the trajectory of the season, and Raiola’s message, that the Huskers are eager and prepared to embrace the challenge, will soon meet the reality of the field.
