'They Took a Chance on Me, I’m Going to Give Them My All': Luke Lindenmeyer on Going from Walk-On to Starter
In today’s college football landscape, the storied tradition of walk-ons making major impacts at Nebraska is becoming increasingly rare. But Luke Lindenmeyer, a redshirt junior tight end, is determined to keep that legacy alive.
Once buried on the depth chart as the 10th-string tight end, Lindenmeyer has climbed his way to a starting role in his fourth year at NU. On Thursday, he delivered his best game yet, matching his career total with five catches for 47 yards while also making key contributions as a downfield blocker.
After his breakout performance and being one of the unsung heroes of the game, Lindenmeyer met with the media ahead of Nebraska’s second game of the 2025 season. Here’s what he had to say.
Lindenmeyer’s path to the starting lineup is a true walk-on success story, built on patience, hard work, and a lunch-pail mindset. Asked about stepping into a bigger role this season, he said, “It’s a role I knew I was going to be in, and I got ready for it.” Months of work through spring and summer, he explained, prepared him to seize the opportunity when it came.
With new NCAA roster limits making the walk-on journey more challenging than ever, Lindenmeyer takes pride in what he’s accomplished. “It’s pretty cool. I really felt like a walk-on my first two years, but I really didn’t because of all the love,” he said. Whether or not he would ever see the field, his commitment to Nebraska never wavered: “They took a chance on me, so I’m going to give them my all.”
That effort was on full display against Cincinnati. From reliable catches to physical downfield blocking, Lindenmeyer found ways to make his teammates better, a reflection of the player he’s worked to become.
As Lindenmeyer continues to grow in his role, so does his team’s confidence in the offensive scheme. Asked about his own comfort level, he said, “This is my eighth year playing tight end; I have a lot of confidence.” That experience has positioned him as a leader within the room, especially as the tight end group added new pieces over the offseason.
One of those pieces is former quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, now making the transition to tight end. Lindenmeyer has taken an active role in helping his teammate settle in. “He was good,” he said of Haarberg’s debut. “I mean, it was his first game, but he did his job.” As the two continue to develop, their contributions will be crucial to the offense’s consistency in 2025.
And with a quarterback like Dylan Raiola delivering the football, that tight end connection could become even more dangerous. Lindenmeyer praised Raiola’s growth from last December’s bowl game to Thursday’s opener by saying, “All the film, all the work that he’s done. Everything that he’s watched is showing now.” High praise from a player who knows what dedication looks like, Lindenmeyer 's comments offered an indication that Nebraska’s offensive foundation is being built on preparation and trust.
By the end of his media session, one thing was clear: Lindenmeyer is far from finished writing his story. His consistency, loyalty, and perseverance over the past four years have turned him from a long-shot walk-on into not only Nebraska’s starting tight end but a respected leader within the offense and the entirety of the locker room.
His journey is more than a personal milestone; it’s a blueprint for the younger players on Nebraska’s roster as well. Lindenmeyer represents the work ethic and grit that Nebraska football prides itself on, and if his Week 1 performance was just the beginning, the Huskers may have found a cornerstone piece in their push for a more explosive, dependable offense this season.
