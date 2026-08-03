Three First-Year Nebraska Players Ready to Break Out in 2026

Not every newcomer has to wait their turn.

For Nebraska, which signed 12 recruits in the 2026 cycle, several high school additions could be expected to see the field right away. However, with one of the oldest rosters in the Big Ten, playing time will be far from easy to earn.

Even so, a handful of newcomers appear to be on the fast track to do just that. Here are the three first-year Huskers I expect to see on the field as early as game one.

Dylan Berymon- Defensive Line

Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class was built to address several of the program's biggest needs following a 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten) season. After finishing No. 100 nationally against the run under first-year defensive coordinator John Butler, who was eventually dismissed, the Huskers made reinforcing the defensive line a priority.

That's where Dylan Berymon comes in. The four-star defensive tackle out of Ouachita Parish High School (LA) arrived in Lincoln as one of the nation's top interior defenders. According to 247Sports, Berymon was listed at 6-foot-2, 330 pounds as a recruit. Since arriving on campus, however, he's already up to 350 pounds on NU's official roster, ahead of the fall. As a senior, he totaled 49 tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks, according to MaxPreps.

Berymon has a very real chance to contribute right away. With his size and frame, there isn't another interior defender on the Huskers' roster built quite like him. If the Big Red are going to improve against the run this fall, they'll need players capable of, at the very least, holding their ground. Berymon has the size and physicality to help them do that and more as early as game one. Don't be surprised if the four-star, who picked Nebraska over Kentucky and 29 other Division I schools, finds success early and often in 2026.

Luke Sorensen- Tight End

There was a significant gap between NU's starting tight end and the rest of the room in 2025. Luke Lindenmeyer, an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection a season ago, caught 29 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. The rest of the position group combined for just 10 receptions, 63 yards, and one score.

The Huskers will look to change that in 2026 after signing three-star tight end Luke Sorensen out of Servite High School (CA). As a senior, Sorensen recorded 25 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown as well.

Since arriving in Lincoln as an early enrollee, Sorensen hasn't taken long to generate some serious buzz. While Lindenmeyer's role as TE1 is likely secured, the freshman appears to be in line for the No. 2 job. With so little returning production ahead of him, expect the No. 25 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class to see the field right away for the Big Red.

Danny Odem- Cornerback

The No. 19 overall recruit in the 2026 class, Danny Odem, is a no-brainer for this list. Not only was he rated as the No. 2 cornerback in the cycle, but he also became the highest-ranked player at his position Nebraska has ever signed, according to 247Sports.

Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins described Odem as "everything you want in a modern cornerback these days: long, fast, quick and reactive." Those traits gave the Florida native every opportunity to compete for meaningful snaps from the moment he arrived on campus as an early enrollee.

Even so, he'll have competition, of course. Yet there's no denying Odem is one of the highest-ceiling players on the Huskers' roster this fall. A non-conference schedule that doesn't feature a Power Four opponent gives Addison Williams a chance to ease Odem into the college game. Even then, there may not be another player in NU's 2026 recruiting class with a better opportunity to make an immediate impact this fall.

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