Nebraska Adds 4-Star Defensive Line Commit to 2026 High School Recruiting Class

Despite the early signing period coming and going, Matt Rhule and Nebraska football weren't finished with their 2026 class.

On Feb. 4, four-star defensive line prospect Dylan Berymon officially signed with the Big Red, bringing its class total to a dozen players in the cycle. The Monroe, LA native becomes the third highest ranked recruit to choose Lincoln as home and fills a position of need ahead of a pivotal fourth year under the current staff.

For Nebraska, the recruiting win is as much of a necessity as it is a celebration. The Huskers, who have welcomed four new defensive assistant coaches since the end of the regular season, needed to reinforce the line of scrimmage ahead of 2026. With Berymon's decision to sport the "N" next fall, it brings them one step closer to doing just that.

BREAKING: Nebraska lands a commitment and signature from 4-star DL Dylan Berymon, the top unsigned prospect in America



“I feel like they’re gonna turn Nebraska up another notch. They’re gonna turn this program around.”



— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 4, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-3, 330 pounds, Berymon isn't just sizeable, but high-profile as well. Before eventually choosing the Huskers, the interior defender was offered scholarships by an impressive 17 Division I schools. Previously committed to Texas, Berymon opted to go another route early on in November of 2025. Five days later, Nebraska reached out, and in just over two months, the Huskers made up enough ground late in the cycle to earn a commitment from the blue-chip recruit.

It wasn't easy, or always linear, but Rhule and company deserve a lot of credit for this win on the recruiting trail. Sneaking in that late in a cycle usually offers very little chance at reining a prospect in; however, making Berymon a priority, which he very clearly should be, appears to have been the deciding factor after all.

Despite being listed as the No. 199 overall player in the class (247Sports Composite), the interior defender isn't the only high-profile addition the Huskers were able to make. And while their 2026 haul may be smaller in number than those of previous years, the impact these players have the ability to make is far more than one might expect.

Headlined by future teammate Danny Odem, Nebraska now has a pair of defensive additions included in the top 200 of the class. For Rob Auirch, who will implement a new defensive scheme this offseason after taking over for John Butler, the Huskers staff now has two defenders amongst their ranks with the ability to make an impact right away in 2026.

Nebraska also signed a fellow blue-chip offensive-line prospect. Claude Mpouma of Chicago, IL, signed back in December of 2025 and spent time practicing with the team during bowl prep. Listed as the No. 153 player in the cycle, Mpouma stands 6-foot-5, 338 pounds, and will likely take developmental reps at tackle next fall.

The remaining nine players within the class offer various amounts of upside and ability spanning nearly every position on the roster, even adding a specialist. Before Berymon, Nebraska's class earned a composite ranking of 107, and since his commitment, it has climbed back into the top 100.

For new defensive line coach Corey Brown, he has secured his first high school recruit. With Berymon as highly regarded as he was via his composite ranking, it's fair to say this was a big win for the Huskers staff as a whole. It also moves the number of offseason additions to the defensive line room to four.

Anthony Jones was the first. Coming to Lincoln from UCLA, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound defender will have one year of eligibility remaining. Used in pass-rushing situations at his former school, Jones appears to be the first addition to coach Roy Manning's edge group ahead of next fall.

They also added Jahsear Whittington, formerly of Pitt. After spending the first two years of his collegiate career playing for the in-state Panthers, the Pennsylvania native chose Nebraska this go around. This staff vetted the 6-foot, 270-pound interior defender heavily out of high school and proved that the connection was still there early on in 2026 as well. He comes to Nebraska with three years of eligibility remaining.

The most recent addition, which subsequently appears to be this staff's final from the transfer portal ranks, was Owen Stoudmire. After five seasons at Boston College, the soon-to-be sixth-year senior chose to become a Husker for his final go-around in the sport. At 6-foot-1 and 292 pounds, Stoudmire was easily the most physically imposing addition of the offseason to the room. However, now that Berymon is among the mix, they have two big-bodied defenders capable of making an impact early on next fall. Here's to hoping mass will help defend against the run in 2026.

Ultimately, the soon-to-be freshman's decision does not necessarily mean immediate impact next fall. But it does end the true bulk of Nebraska's offseason recruiting calendar, having put a more-than-welcome bow on the metaphorical gift.

Nebraska added 16 scholarship players via the transfer portal and another two 2026 commits ahead of the late signing day in February, bringing their total to 18 so far this year. Of that group, Berymon is one of the most exciting additions undeniably; however, if he wants to see the field this upcoming fall, the freshman has got his work cut out for him.

Regardless, it's a fitting way to seemingly end the additions to the Huskers' ranks before spring ball starts up roughly 30 days from now. Although Berymon will not be in attendance, as he will look to finish out his high school career, Nebraska has momentum going on their side heading into a very important time for development and cohesion roster-wide.

2026 is a big year for both on-field product and recruiting results. And players like Berymon could look to make that pitch job a little easier for future recruits. For now, Nebraska knows what it's gotten and the capability he has, but don't be surprised if the Louisiana natives' name gets floated around often as the season draws nearer with each passing day.

