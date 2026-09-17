Three Keys to Victory for Nebraska Against North Dakota

Nebraska enters Saturday night’s matchup against North Dakota with an opportunity to keep its undefeated start rolling.

The Huskers have handled their first two opponents, but the first couple of weeks have also exposed areas Matt Rhule’s team needs to clean up before the schedule gets significantly tougher.

North Dakota presents a different challenge as an FCS opponent, but Nebraska still has plenty to accomplish. Here are three keys to victory for the Huskers.

1. Be Disciplined

Matt Rhule reacts to an interception by the Bowling Green Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there has been one consistent frustration through Nebraska’s first two games, it has been penalties. That was particularly noticeable against Bowling Green, when flags stalled drives, extended Falcon possessions and hurt Nebraska on special teams.

Those mistakes might not ultimately cost Nebraska against an overmatched opponent, but they could once Big Ten play arrives.

Special teams is where Nebraska especially needs to clean things up. The Huskers can’t afford penalties that wipe out positive returns or consistently put the offense and defense in poor field position.

Saturday should be an opportunity for Nebraska to play a cleaner brand of football. Against North Dakota, the goal shouldn’t simply be to win. Nebraska needs to show it can play disciplined football for four quarters.

2. Let 10 Cook

Anthony Colandrea scrambles against the Bowling Green Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Colandrea has been one of the biggest reasons for Nebraska’s strong start.



So let No. 10 cook.

Colandrea has brought confidence and explosiveness to the Nebraska offense, and the Huskers shouldn’t take their foot off the gas simply because they are facing an FCS opponent.

Let Colandrea push the ball downfield. Let him use his legs when opportunities present themselves. Let him continue developing chemistry with Jacory Barney Jr., Kwazi Gilmer and the rest of Nebraska’s weapons.

Nebraska should hope there will come a point Saturday when they can get Colandrea out of the game and give the backups some valuable reps. But that's not a guarantee, Nebraska should let its starting quarterback continue to build momentum.

The tougher portion of the schedule is coming. Get No. 10 comfortable, let him make plays and let him cook.

3. Dominate BOTH Lines of Scrimmage

Ohio wide receiver Eian Pugh is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the biggest one.



Nebraska should have a significant advantage in the trenches against North Dakota, and that needs to show on Saturday.

Defensively, the Huskers need to make Jerry Kaminski uncomfortable from the opening snap. Nebraska’s defensive front has to generate pressure, get after the quarterback and, perhaps most importantly, shut down North Dakota’s rushing attack.

Make the Fighting Hawks one-dimensional and force Kaminski to beat you while dealing with consistent pressure.



On the other side, Nebraska’s offensive line needs to take control.

Anthony Colandrea hands off to running back Isaiah Mozee during the fourth quarter against Ohio. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep Colandrea clean and give Nebraska’s trio of running backs room to work. Mekhi Nelson, Isaiah Mozee and Jamal Rule have given the Huskers multiple options in the backfield, and this is a matchup where Nebraska should be able to establish the run early and consistently.

There shouldn’t be much mystery to Nebraska’s approach in the trenches.



Get after Kaminski. Stop the run. Protect Colandrea. Open running lanes.



Nebraska has the size and talent advantage. Now it needs to dominate BOTH lines of scrimmage and make that advantage obvious.

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