Abbie Squier’s 2 Home Runs Lead Nebraska Softball to Another Run-Rule Win
After missing the entire 2024 season due to injuries, Abbie Squier is making the most of her senior season.
The senior outfielder powered the No. 16 Nebraska Cornhuskers to a 10-2 five-inning win against the Utah Utes Sunday afternoon to cap off a 4-2 weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif.
Squier finished the game 3-for-3 with two home runs and four runs batted in. It was the fourth multi-home run game of her career. She finished the weekend 8-for-14 with three homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored.
Kacie Hoffman and Ava Bredwell both added home runs of their own with Hoffmann collecting two hits.
Jordy Bahl (5-2) pitched all five innings for NU allowing two runs while striking out five batters and walking one en route to the win.
Utah jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning but the Huskers managed to fight back registering a four-run second inning sparked by Bredwell's solo shot.
Olivia DiNardo was hit by a pitch, Kennadi Williams pinch ran for her and then Hoffmann homered to give the Huskers a 3-2 lead. The Big Red never looked back.
Up next for Nebraska is the Wichita State Tournament beginning Friday. The Huskers will open competition at 10 a.m. (CT) against South Dakota State.
The game is free to listen to on the Huskers Radio Network.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Today’s second inning marked the second time of the weekend that NU posted three or more home runs in the same inning.
- career-highr logged two home runs for her fourth career multi-homer game. It also tied her career-high for home runs in a game.
- Nebraska posted its 10th run-rule victory in the season’s first 16 games.
- The Huskers have outscored their opponents 134-21 in their 11 victories this season, including a 123-19 margin in their 10 run-rule wins.
- Nebraska scored 10 runs, which marked the ninth time in 16 games the Huskers have scored 10 or more runs.
- Nebraska successfully secured a 4-2 record this weekend, marking the first time the team has had a winning record at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic since 2011 (4-1).
More from Nebraska On SI
- Nebraska Women's Basketball Suffers Second-Half Collapse, Loses to Washington on Senior Day
- How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. No. 12 Michigan: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- Husker Doc Talk: Tennessee Series Canceled, No Nebraska Football Spring Game
- Nebraska Softball Rallies for 2 Wins in Emotional Day for Coach Rhonda Revelle
- What Can Dylan Raiola Be In Year Two At Nebraska?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.