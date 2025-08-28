Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Win; Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Lose
Finally, Nebraska’s football season begins Thursday night. Those 243 days really flew by, eh?
The Huskers will tee it up Thursday night at 8 CT against Cincinnati at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Nebraska is a 6½-point favorite at most sportsbooks.
For every Nebraska game this season, we will give you three reasons the Huskers will win and three reasons they won’t. And, we'll add our prediction.
Why Nebraska will win
1. Dylan Raiola
The sophomore quarterback has worked with offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen the entire offseason — plus the final four games of 2024. Raiola had an inconsistent freshman season when he was terrific early in the year and struggled against quality Big Ten opponents.
Nebraska’s three Big Ten wins last season were against Purdue (0-9 in B1G), Rutgers (4-5 in B1G) and Wisconsin (3-6 in B1G). Nebraska finished 3-6 in the B1G and 7-6 overall.
It’s easy to see Raiola come out firing in the big-time setting of Arrowhead Stadium and in front of ESPN’s national television audience — and maybe his buddy Patrick Mahomes. The Huskers have other ways to win besides Raiola. A big performance from Raiola will make things easier.
2. Huskers defense
The defense wasn’t feeling much love this offseason. National media outlets questioned the personnel and didn’t seem to give Nebraska coach Matt Rhule his proper due for his past defensive success.
Last year, the Huskers’ defense was ranked 19th nationally, pretty good for a 7-6 team. The Bearcats ranked 89th in scoring offense last season, averaging 25.2 points per game. And that’s in the wide-open Big 12.
3. Superior Nebraska talent
Cincinnati was 5-7 last season, 3-6 in the Big 12. Modern college football rosters tend to have enormous turnover year to year. Still, the Huskers’ first-team personnel on both sides of the ball, and their depth, should be too much for Cincinnati to overcome. And the Huskers should have a home-field advantage with huge crowd support in Kansas City. Arrowhead Stadium is usually a sea of red on NFL Sundays and it will be on this Thursday night.
Why Cincinnati will win
1. Linebacker Jeff Golday and defensive tackle Dontay Corleone
The linebacker finished second on the team with 58 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2024. He had seven tackles for loss despite limited action in the last three games because of injuries.
Pro Football Focus had Golday with the Big 12’s second-highest grade among linebackers in 2024. He is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds.
Rhule mentioned Corleone in a news conference earlier this week. Corleone has played 34 games with Cincy and has 109 tackles and 9.5 sacks — impressive numbers for the 6-foot-1, 335-pounder.
The Bearcats probably will need a major defensive effort to topple the Huskers and these guys might help lead that charge.
2. Last season’s shocker
Cincinnati has done it before and recently. The Bearcats defeated visiting Arizona State on Oct. 19, 24-14. The Sun Devils went on to win the Big 12 championship and earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Cincy showed that day it can play up to opponents. The Bearcats weren’t intimidated by ASU and took the game to them.
Three of Cincinnati’s losses were notable and could have gone either way — a 28-27 defeat to visiting Pitt; a 34-23 loss at Colorado; a 44-41 loss at Texas Tech.
If you like comparative scores, even year-old ones, Nebraska defeated Colorado last season, 28-10.
Expect the Bearcats to play the Huskers tough.
3. Wide receiver Jeff Caldwell and quarterback Brendan Sorsby
Caldwell had 52 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. He’s 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds. He reportedly has broad-jumped 11 foot, 9 inches, seven inches longer than any wide receiver has *ever* broad-jumped at the NFL Combine.
Sorsby completed 249-of-389 passes for 2,813 yards, with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He uses his legs to keep plays alive and is more than capable of sparking an upset. He gained 447 yards on the ground last season. He spent his first two seasons at Indiana. He certainly will challenge the Nebraska defense.
Who will win?
Opening-night jitters might be a real thing, especially with an ESPN game on a Thursday night. Which team does this affect more?
As the favorite, Nebraska likely is under more pressure to get the season off to a strong start in what is looked upon as a possible season of success.
For Cincy, newly engaged Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a Bearcats alum, said he will attend the game. By himself?
The winner: Huskers, 31-17, pulling away in the second half. For Nebraska fans, expect some anxious moments along the way.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.