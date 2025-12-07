Texans vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 14
A pivotal game for the race of the AFC playoffs is set to take place in the Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football when the Houston Texans head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.
The loser of this game will face a massive hill to climb to return to the NFL playoffs, while the winner will be in a great spot heading into the final four weeks.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top two touchdown scorer bets.
Texans vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jayden Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+380)
- Kareem Hunt Anytime Touchdown (+140)
Jayden Higgins OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards (+380)
Slot receivers have had a lot of success against the Chiefs this season. That's great news for Jayden Higgins of the Texans, who, since Week 10, has seen his route share go up 10%, his targets per route have increased from 0.15 to 0.3, his target share has increased 10.5%, and his yards per route have increased from 1.09 to 2.15. Not only has his utilization increased significantly, but he now has an extremely favorable matchup against the Chiefs. He's a great dark horse to find the end zone at +380 odds.
Kareem Hunt Anytime Touchdown (+140)
The Chiefs have a split backfield between Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, but Hunt still gets the majority of short-yardage and goalline carries. He has already scored eight touchdowns this season, and now he's in a favorable matchup against the Texans. Attacking the elite Houston secondary is a bad idea, so I expect the Chiefs to lean on their running backs, especially in the red zone. I think there's value in this bet at +140.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!