Triumphs and Traumas: Nebraska’s Hard-Fought Victory Over Michigan State
In a windy Big Ten battle at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska edged out Michigan State, 38-27, improving to 4-1 on the season and snapping a streak of close calls. While the scoreboard showed a comfortable margin, the game was anything but smooth—marked by special teams heroics, offensive flashes, and lingering concerns that nearly derailed the Huskers.
This victory, fueled by explosive plays and resilience, continues to show the progress under head coach Matt Rhule in Year 3. Yet, the traumas highlight areas needing urgent fixes as Nebraska looks to win more games down the stretch. Here’s a deep dive into the highs and lows from a game that had fans in Memorial Stadium on an emotional roller coaster.
Triumphs: Special Teams Steal the Show
The undisputed triumph of the day was Nebraska’s special teams unit, delivering what some might call the best performance in over a decade. On coordinator Mike Ekeler’s birthday, the group gifted him the best birthday gift he could have asked for: Jamir Conn blocked punt recovered for a touchdown by sophomore tight end Carter Nelson, two excellent punt returns by Jacory Barney including a house-call that unfortunately got called back by a penalty, and an executed short kickoff that forced a Michigan State fumble recovered by the Huskers.
Kicker Kyle Cunanan nailed a field goal, while punter Archie Wilson navigated the swirling winds effectively, pinning the Spartans deep. Barney’s 50-plus yard returns flipped the field repeatedly, turning potential stalls into scoring opportunities. Without these 10-14 points from special teams, the game could have swung the other way—the Ekeler effect is in full swing this year.
Offensively, running back Emmett Johnson emerged as a workhorse, punching in three touchdowns and providing balance amid pass protection woes. Wide receiver Nyziah Hunter took a screen pass to the end zone without a shoe, and Jacory Barney Jr. stepped up with a clutch catch to wake the offense from a two-quarter slumber.
Other Notable Triumphs
The Huskers’ ability to adapt to brutal wind conditions was pivotal. With gusts affecting punts and passes, Nebraska capitalized when punting with the wind, while Michigan State’s decisions to kick to Barney repeatedly backfired. Mental toughness shone through: unlike prior years, Nebraska didn’t fold under self-inflicted errors, instead relying on complementary football to overcome a stagnant middle quarters.
Traumas: Trenches and Inconsistencies Linger
Despite the victory, traumas were obvious, starting with the offensive line’s dismal showing. Surrendering multiple sacks and pressures, the unit left Raiola scrambling for his life at times against Michigan State’s pass rush. Raiola didn't help the offensive line by holding the ball too long on multiple occasions, which resulted in sacks.
Play-calling seemed like an issue when driving into the wind: abandoning the run after early success led to three-and-outs, with seven straight passes at one point. Johnson’s workload can’t be sustained without more commitment to the ground game, especially with backups underperforming. Raiola’s worst game of the season—marked by inaccuracy and poor decisions—highlighted growing pains for the sophomore QB.
At the end of the day, Nebraska won a game by double-digits against a Big Ten opponent, even with numerous traumas. The resiliency of this team so far has been the ultimate triumph. At 4-1 and heading on the road against Maryland, it will be interesting to see how this team performs in front of a crowd that wants you to lose.
