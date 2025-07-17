Two Former Huskers Make 2025 College Football All-Name Team
Preseason lists are rolling out almost daily as the college football season approaches. While most will be competing to find their way onto the all-conference teams, or even All-America, only a select few get to already be part of an elite fraternity.
The All-Name Team.
Names can range from the extremely ordinary Dude Person to the game day classics Rocky Beers and Grant Beerman. You even have some that are a bit on the nose: Tommy Running Rabbit is a running back for Montana, while King Large is a 6-foot-5, 301-pound offensive lineman for SMU.
Although no current Huskers made the 2025 list, a pair of former Huskers are among the honored. Decoldest Crawford and Chief Borders are among the 25 names chosen by X account College Sports Only.
Crawford spent one season in Lincoln. The Louisiana native suffered an injury during fall camp and redshirted in 2022. After the season, he hit the transfer portal to Louisiana Tech. While there, he made two catches in 11 games in 2023 before not playing in 2024. He again entered the portal and was reportedly set to join former Husker coach Mickey Joseph at Grambling State, but he does not appear on the roster.
Borders also spent just one season in Lincoln, joining the team in 2023 after two years at Florida. He played in all 12 games that season, recording a career-high nine tackles with a half tackle for loss and one pass breakup. Borders then transferred to Pittsburgh for the 2024 season, where he made 12 tackles in seven games. He is set to finish his career this fall with UNLV.
The full team is listed below.
- QB General Booty
- RB Tommy Running Rabbit
- WR Decoldest Crawford
- WR Da'Realyst Clark
- TE Luke Niggemann
- TE Rocky Beers
- OL King Large
- OL Hannes Hammer
- OL Jaden Muskrat
- OL Hank Fuchs
- OL Sir-Kanye Venable
- DL Demon Clowney
- DL Blazen Lono-Wong
- DL Legend Journey
- DL Noah Knigga
- LB Memorable Factor
- LB Chief Borders
- LB Grant Beerman
- DB Pig Cage
- DB Dude Person
- DB D-Icey Hopkins
- DB Moh Bility
- K Bert Auburn
- P Gunnar Trout
- LS Jack Carson Wentz
