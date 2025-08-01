Ty Robinson has Golden Opportunity with Super Bowl Champion Eagles
Former Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson hit the jackpot when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in the fourth round this spring.
Robinson stepped into a potentially terrific situation. He landed on a great team with a history of playing worthy rookies, plus a team that constantly rotated players on the defensive line.
Keeping everyone fresh on the defensive line is something in which Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio believes. Situational substitutions happen with nearly every set of downs under Fangio.
Now, all the 111th overall draft pick has to do is make the team.
And that might happen. On Thursday, Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles writer Olivia Reiner predicted Robinson would make the team’s final 53-man roster as one of five defensive tackles.
Ty Robinson making his mark
Through the offseason, Robinson earned praise from teammates. Now, the pads have gone on and the hitting has started in the sweltering Philly heat. And Robinson continues to impress. He should see his first NFL action on Aug. 7, when the Eagles open their preseason schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fangio was asked the other day for his opinion of Robinson, who is 6-foot-5, 288 pounds and from Gilbert, Ariz.
“He’s doing fine. He’s competing,” said Fangio, a prototypical stern-coach type.
“He’s in great shape. And probably this is his first real opportunity [in training camp] and I think he’s trying to do his best to take advantage of it. And, you know, he’s right there.”
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule mentioned Robinson in his news conference to open the Huskers training camp this week.
“Our D-line has heard all year, how are they going to replace Ty Robinson,” Rhule said. “It’s hard to replace Ty Robinson.
“Ty Robinson, even in the NFL Draft, he didn’t get nearly enough credit for what he can do. He’s going to be … You hear all the reports out of Philadelphia about him. I told everybody that, the scout that came in. I’m just telling you. I believe he’ll be great pro.”
On a depth chart published by ESPN, Robinson is on the second team at left defensive end — even though Robinson is listed as a defensive tackle by the Eagles. Ahead of him is third-year pro Moro Ojomo, who played all 17 games last season with one start. Ojomo played 37 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps in 2024.
Ojomo was asked by the Philadelphia media the other day if he had any advice for Robinson. “It’s a grown man’s sport,” Ojomo said. “We’re here to compete. We’re here to get better. We’re here to raise the level.
“No one’s worried about last year. Everybody’s worried about this year. So at the end of the day it’s a competition.
“So, keep going Ty. Because I’m going and chasing the person in front of me.”
Robinson with the Huskers
Robinson, 24, made 47 starts and played a program-record 60 games at Nebraska over six seasons. He had 60 solo tackles and 74 assists for 134 total tackles. He had 12 sacks, seven in 2024, making him an ideal candidate for the Eagles, who thrive on getting after the opposing quarterback.
He earned the Huskers’ Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team awards in three consecutive years (2023-25). He won the awards for outstanding leadership, work ethic and community engagement. He graduated with a pre-med degree.
Of course, now he’s teammates again with former Huskers center Cam Jurgens.
Robinson’s goals with the Eagles
In an interview with Eagles employee Dave Spadaro, who writes for the team’s website, Robinson was asked what his goals were for his rookie season.
“I’m just thinking about this day by day and nothing more than that,” said Robinson, who wore No. 9 last season at Nebraska, one of the Huskers’ prestigious single-digit uniforms voted on by his teammates.
“I’m here to work and help our room, help our defensive line. We have great football players on this team and I’m here to compete and play my best football.
“That’s my entire focus. I’m going to play hard every single time I’m out there. I’m going to learn as much as I can to make myself the best football player I can be.”
Another dispatch from Eagles camp
Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles writer Jeff McLane reported that Robinson’s practice performance on Tuesday led to the rookie getting first-team snaps on Wednesday. “Later on, with the second-team defense, he batted a pass back at [Eagles backup quarterback Tanner] McKee, who knocked the deflection to the ground so that it wasn’t intercepted. Robinson batted more than his share of throws at the line of scrimmage in college at Nebraska.”
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.