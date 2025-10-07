Up Next for Nebraska: Different Kind of Mobile Quarterback
Given Nebraska’s spotty play against mobile quarterbacks, Maryland freshman Malik Washington might not be the guy they want to see Saturday.
Washington isn’t a mobile quarterback in the traditional sense. He doesn’t often tuck the ball away and run at the first sight of distress. He keeps plays alive with his legs, avoids tacklers, but then delivers the ball downfield. He's particularly adept at passing accuracy when on the move.
In fact, Washington leads the Big Ten in pass attempts with 183.
The 19-year-old has helped Maryland start 4-0 before losing Saturday to Washington, 24-20. The Terrapins led 20-3 into the fourth quarter. As the Huskies rallied, Maryland’s final four drives totaled 19 plays, 52 yards and zero points.
Learning on the job
Growing pains are reality for true freshman quarterbacks, as Huskers fans recall about Dylan Raiola last season.
Washington was the top recruit for Terps coach Michael Locksley. Washington is a local guy from Glen Burnie, Md. He was considered the cornerstone recruit who would revitalize the Maryland program, which has never been much of a factor in the Big Ten.
“To be honest, I never really looked at it as pressure,” Washington told The Diamondback, Maryland’s school newspaper, about his decision to help the Terrapins’ program.
“I just saw it as people supporting me — my goals and aspirations.”
Huskers’ defensive issues
Nebraska, which is ranked 11th in the nation in total defense, has faced three mobile quarterbacks this season — Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood and Michigan State’s Aiden Chiles.
Sorsby nearly led Cincy to an upset victory in the season opener at Kansas City. Nebraska led, 20-17, with 39 seconds to play. From the 33-yard line, Sorsby had a receiver open in the end zone but threw the ball to his inside shoulder instead of his outside shoulder.
Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr., swooped in and made the interception, saving the Huskers’ opening game and who know what else.
Sorsby had his way with the Huskers. He ran 13 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 13-of-25 passes for 69 yards, zero touchdowns and the interception.
The Huskers were happy to move on from Mr. Sorsby.
Michigan, Michigan State QBs
Nebraska was 3-0 when Underwood and the Wolverines came to town. Underwood wasn’t the reason the Huskers lost, but he was a contributor. He ran eight times for 61 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown run through a wide-open middle of the field. Through the air, Underwood was mediocre, completing 12-of-22 passes for 105 yards.
MSU’s Chiles presented more problems for the Huskers. His statistics weren’t overwhelming — that might be attributable to him being injured throughout the game — but he seemed to be everywhere. He kept drives alive, he moved the Spartans and scored two rushing touchdowns.
“Their quarterback was magnificent while he was able to go,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said after the MSU game about Chiles, who had to sit out plays after being injured.
Chiles’ numbers: 13 carries for 66 yards (but he lost 43 of those yards in negative plays), 9-of-23 passing for 85 yards and two interceptions.
What to expect from Maryland’s Malik Washington
Washington’s season stats are impressive. He has completed 110-of-183 passes (60.1 percent) for 1,257 yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions.
He was particularly effective at Wisconsin — traditionally a tough place to play — on Sept. 20. He completed 18-of-34 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns as the Terps beat the Badgers, 27-10. The victory was Maryland's first against Wisconsin in five tries.
On the ground this season, Washington has carried the ball only 11 times for 22 yards and three touchdowns.
Washington twice has been the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
Washington went to Archbishop Spalding High, a traditionally unsuccessful football school in the D.C. suburb of Severn, Md. As a starter, Washington was 33-3 and Spalding won three conference championships.
“It [going to Spalding] was kind of like my college decision,” Washington told The Diamondback. “A program that was on the rise, had some success, but still trying to get over that hump.”
With Washington leading the way, the Terrapins are off to a promising start. The Terps have had losing seasons in seven of the last 10 years. Their last nine-win season was 2010. Washington might be the guy to turn around the program and the perceptions of Maryland football.
