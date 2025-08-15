WATCH: Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Has Great Senior Season Debut
The Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback commit got the job done, as he got his revenge on a team that handed them their first loss last season. This comes as Dayton Raiola (2026 QB committed to Nebraska) defeated Milton High School with his Buford High School brothers in a hard-hitting ESPN Classic High School Kickoff contest.
Raiola was the star of the show, entering the game and having some flashes. The game was a bit sloppy at times for all of the players, but he helped snap a 25-game winning streak held by one of the Peach State's toughest teams.
Check out some clips of the Nebraska commit below, as he started his fourth and final season of high school with a huge win.
Raiola Uses His Legs For A Big Gain
Raiola did everything he could to create space against a great Milton High School defense that has been very successful in the early portion of the past few seasons. This was a team that Raiola struggled against, so it is safe to say he watched his film.
Raiola Delivers A Down-Field Dot
Dot them up, Raiola! Raiola is one of the better left-handed QBs in the country, and you can tell from this throw right here. Was it a dangerous throw? Sure, but he has been able to create plays like this his whole career. This was a game changing throw that shows the confidence he boasts.
Raiola Lower Arm Angle Pass
Raiola passed the ball with a check-down, but the main thing worth noting is the change in his arm angle. It wasn't as pretty as his brother's, but it will definitely get the job done.
Buford won 20-13, which was perhaps the most important outcome for a program opening at $62 million stadium. It features a 3,500-square-foot video scoreboard, 15 covered luxury suites, and a two-story field house complete with a locker room. The stadium is one of the largest high school football stadiums in the Southeast for one of the top high school football programs in the nation.
Raiola committed to Nebraska during the 2024 season. During that campaign, he passed for 1,953 yards and 19 touchdowns across 14 games, helping the Wolves to a 6A semi-final finish.
Buford is back in action Friday, Aug. 22, against Benedictine Military School in Savanah, Georgia.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.