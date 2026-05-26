Ranking the Most Annoying Coaches Nebraska Football Will Face in 2026

The Common Fans rekindle a time honored offseason tradition by looking at the most annoying coaches the Nebraska football team will face in 2026. Joined by friend of the program Nic Olsen, the boys have a rollicking good time talking through the head coaches that make them laugh, squirm, or even angry. Not necessarily coaches from the biggest rivals or the best teams. Just the guys who drive Husker fans absolutely insane.

As it turns out, the 2026 schedule is loaded with candidates.

What Makes a Coach Annoying?

The episode starts by trying to define the category itself. The Common Fans dive into the traits that make certain coaches uniquely aggravating to Nebraska fans:

smugness after wins

endless whining to officials

fake humility

gimmicky culture-building

media overexposure

acting like beating Nebraska is the Super Bowl

or simply existing while coaching Iowa.

And once the categories are established, the floodgates open.

The Ferentz Factor

The Common Fans kick things off with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who somehow continues ruining Thanksgiving weekends year after year while barely opening his mouth when he talks. Seriously—Nick Olsen points out that Ferentz might have missed his calling as a ventriloquist.

The conversation quickly spirals into:

Ferentz family HOA drama

His permanent sideline smirk

Why Nebraska-Iowa losses hit differently on Black Friday

And the simple fact that Iowa always seems to win ugly while Nebraska finds painful ways to lose

Fitz and Bert Enter the Chat

Even after leaving Northwestern, Pat Fitzgerald’s name rises to the top of the list. Nebraska fans have suffered through too many of Northwestern’s random upset wins, along with the endless endless “he does more with less” narrative (even when he does less with less). Not to mention the infamous onside kick game.

The guys debate whether Fitzgerald’s move to Michigan State will actually work—or if the college football world simply romanticized his Northwestern years too much.

Meanwhile, MattyO admits something he never expected to admit: he’s kind of starting to like Bret Bielema.

Not completely. But a little bit.

Bert still checks plenty of annoying coach boxes. But there’s also something undeniably entertaining about him. And yes…the guys revisit the infamous “I outkicked my coverage” quote about his wife.

Is Curt Cignetti the Most Annoying?

Curt Cignetti stormed onto the scene with his famous “Google me. I win.” quote—and unfortunately for everyone else, he backed it up immediately.

The Common Fans wrestle with what to think about Cignetti. While there is plenty of respect for what he has accomplished, everyone can agree there is a growing desire to watch somebody finally shut him up.

Let’s Not Forget About Ryan Day

Geoff in Lincoln makes a passionate closing argument for Ohio State’s Ryan Day, complete with:

“Just For Men” beard accusations

Lou Holtz fight references

And the belief that literally nobody outside Columbus likes this man

Also Included in This Episode:

Eddie George somehow coaching Bowling Green

Lane Kiffin discourse

PJ Fleck catching random stray bullets

Dan Lanning’s “possibly on cocaine” Big Ten title game celebration

And one of the more absurd George W. Bush impersonations in Common Fan history

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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