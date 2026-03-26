'We've Got to Run the Ball': Paul Mubenga on Nebraska's O-Line Preparing for 2026

LINCOLN — Nebraska's offensive line is gearing up for a physical ground game in 2026, and LSU transfer Paul Mubenga is more than fine with that approach.

As a new addition to the Husker roster, being in Lincoln may be fresh, but Mubenga's impact on the field has been going on for several years. After transferring from LSU to Nebraska over the offseason, the will-be junior is looking to make his presence felt right away. And with two days until the Huskers' 2026 Spring Game takes place, he met with the media for the first time since joining the team.

Here's the latest from the Huskers' projected starting left guard.

Mubenga's Path to Nebraska

The Huskers changed course with their offensive line coaching staff following the end of the 2025 regular season, and that led to the hiring of offensive line coach Geep Wade and run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley. For Mubenga, who played high school football in the state of Georgia, it led him to Wade and Lincoln as his place to call home.

“A lot of it went into Coach Rhule, Coach Wade, and definitely Coach Teasley,” he said. “Going into the transfer portal, I had no idea what I was going to do. My mindset was that going to the NFL, you don’t get to pick where to go. So, going to the Big Ten, it's great football, a great experience I can gain. So, that definitely played a big part in it as well.”

After three seasons at LSU, the former Tiger left guard is wearing the scarlet and cream. And though he's never played under either of his new position coaches, the trust he has in his new-look staff was forged before he signed on the dotted line.

His Relationship with Geep Wade

Before Nebraska, Wade was at Georgia Tech, where he heavily recruited Paul and his brother Ben out of the high school ranks. Though he was unable to sign either of them at his former school, Mubenga made it clear his persistence stuck out on the recruiting trail.

“Really, since high school,” he said. “He’s been recruiting me since high school and has been keeping up with me since he was at Georgia Tech. So, it was easy having somebody I already knew who had been on [me] since the beginning. It made my transition a little better.”

For Matt Rhule and company, Wade's past relationship did the heavy lifting. All they had to do was let the resources Nebraska has give the final push.

What His SEC Experience Means for Making an Impact in 2026

Playing for LSU, Mubenga is no stranger to big-time football at the Power Four level. Now, he'll look to use the experience he gained over the past three seasons to hit the ground running with the Huskers this fall.

“Football is football,” he said. “Everybody's going to give you their best no matter what. But, coming in here with that much experience makes things a lot easier communication-wise on the field. We know what to do, we know what to expect, and we expect that out of ourselves.”

Mubenga put the responsibility on him and his teammates to rise to the occasion. As one of the most experienced (projected) starting offensive lines in the country heading into 2026, the Big Red has little excuse not to improve from a year ago. Even if last fall was no fault of Mubenga's, he's looking to make sure it doesn't happen again under his watch.

Elijah Pritchett started nine games for the Huskers in 2025 all at left tackle. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Elijah Pritchett's Impact on Mubenga Choosing Nebraska

Though their relationship is new, Mubenga weighed the experience Elijah Pritchett has had at Nebraska heavily when choosing a new school to call home.

“On the visit when I came down here, he was very involved,” Mubenga said. “Throughout the whole process, he’s been there by my side. He understood what it's like to be in the transfer portal because he’s been there. He's pushed me, I push him. So, we’re all striving for the same goal.”

The two are expected to lock down the left side of the offensive line in 2026, with Pritchett assuming his left tackle role from last fall and Mubenga replacing long-time starter Henry Lutovsky. Early on, the relationship the two have forged seems impressively advanced for the timeline they've had.

What's Changed About Pritchett Since Last Fall

Mubenga wasn't in Lincoln during the 2025 season, but he's already sensed a more mature Pritchett since arriving on campus. Heading into his final season of college football, the former Tiger said he can see the urgency NU's starting left tackle is playing with this spring.

“He’s more mature, from everything I’ve heard,” Mubenga said. “Just seeing him understand that this is his last year and he wants to maximize it, I’m here to help him out with that. I know that if he plays well and I play well, that’s going to lead to great success. His success drives my success, and my success drives his success. That's our mindset going into this whole thing.”

The Huskers' projected left side of the offensive line seems to be on track to perform well this upcoming fall. If that is the case, NU's quarterbacks will have to worry about their blind side much less than in the seasons of old.

NU's spring game is set to take place on Saturday morning, and for Mubenga, it will serve as his first experience inside Memorial Stadium with fans. For him, he's excited to see what it is all about.

“It’s different hearing from everyone how loud the stadium gets,” he said. “But I really just want to experience it for myself. I’ve done my research, but nothing is going ot beat the in-person feeling of it, and I’m thrilled about that.”

With the weather expected to be favorable on Saturday afternoon, Mubenga, like his teammate, Tree Babalade, is looking to soak it in.

Where Mubenga is Looking to Grow

The former LSU starting left guard has earned 20 games of playing experience, including 11 starts in his career. Even so, he knows there's room to grow yet this spring. For him, he's identified his run blocking as a point of emphasis before the fall.

“My run game,” he said. “Passing the ball was great. We have great quarterbacks, great receivers. But, at the end of the day, we’ve got to run the ball. For us to get to where we need to be, we’ve got to run the ball. And that is just something that’s been on my mind ever since I got here.”

Husker Nation can surely get behind his goal, and they'll have the opportunity to see his progress on Saturday as well. For Nebraska's coaching staff, they're hoping for much of the same and looking forward to showing how far this group has come in a short amount of time.