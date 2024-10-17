Week 8 College Football Matchups to Watch
This week is crucial for the Huskers’ hopes for the postseason. Nebraska’s game at Indiana represents a fork in the road for the Huskers’ playoff aspirations for this season: win the game, and everything is possible; lose, and it’s a tough uphill slog to stay viable.
Nebraska (5-1)
#16 Indiana (6-0)
11:00 CDT, Fox
It has been difficult to gauge how good Nebraska has been this season because their opponents have been mostly mediocre, but Indiana has received a lot of credit for whippin’ up on an even weaker list of opponents. Saturday’s game is still another opportunity for Nebraska to beat a ranked team, which they haven’t done since 2016. How well will Nebraska’s defense match up with Indiana’s offense? Can Raiola win a shootout, if that’s what becomes necessary? Indiana has been hovering at just under a touchdown favorite, which feels high. If Nebraska can score early and get a stop early, it should be possible to take the fans out of the game, but … if Indiana gets rolling early, and Nebraska struggles to get points in the first quarter, it could be a tough day for the Huskers. Indiana hasn’t played any teams that have been very physical, whereas Nebraska just finished a 3-game stretch against three very physical teams. The table is set for Nebraska’s biggest win in several years if they show up and show out. Indiana will have some big plays early, but Nebraska’s defense should tighten up as the game goes on. If turnovers are even, and there are no special teams disasters, Nebraska’s linemen should wear down Indiana’s lines on both sides of the ball. Dylan Raiola will need to make a few big plays, but Nebraska should be able to move the ball consistently. I expect a high-scoring game, something like 35-31. A convincing Nebraska win would likely lead to a ranking somewhere in the mid-teens, just in time for next week’s game against Ohio State. Go Big Red!
Friday Night Matchups
#2 Oregon (6-0)
Purdue (1-5)
Friday, 7:00, Fox
Yes, it’s crazy to even mention this game as Oregon is a 28.5-point favorite, but … Purdue has a history of knocking off undefeated teams at home. Three years ago, this week, they knocked off an undefeated #2 ranked Iowa. In 2018 it was undefeated and #2 ranked Ohio State that was pummeled. Purdue has defeated more top-2 ranked teams while unranked than any other team in America, and it’s not even close. Yes, it would be a monumental upset, and, no, I don’t think that Purdue will actually do it, but … a Boilermaker will do what a Boilermaker does. It most likely wouldn’t have much effect on Nebraska’s playoff chances, but still … Boiler up!
Oklahoma State (3-3)
#13 BYU (6-0)
Friday, 9:15 PM CDT, ESPN
BYU (along with Iowa State) is one of the last two remaining undefeated teams. In order to limit the Big 12 conference to just one team in the playoffs, ideally there would be no teams with less than 2 losses at the end of the season, so … Go Pokes!
Top 25 Matchups
#5 Georgia (5-1)
#1 Texas (6-0)
6:30 CDT, ABC/ESPN+
Texas has looked invulnerable so far, and they’re playing at home with a healthy Quinn Ewers back at quarterback. Since Georgia already has a loss—and since both are very highly ranked—the best outcome for Nebraska’s playoff chances would most likely be for Georgia to lose again. Georgia still has tough games remaining, and there’s a reasonable chance that they could lose another game if they lose this one. If both teams finish the regular season with less than 3 losses, both would almost certainly make the playoffs. I should say something positive here about rooting for the Longhorns, but I can’t bring myself to actually write it down, so the best that I can manage to say is … Don’t Go, Dawgs!
#6 Miami (6-0)
Louisville (4-2)
11:00 CDT, ABC/ESPN+
Miami has looked vulnerable, and Louisville is a decent team. It would help Nebraska if the only ACC team to make the playoffs were the conference champion, and the best way to ensure that is for all of the teams to have at least a couple of losses. Go Cards!
#7 Alabama (5-1)
#11 Tennessee (5-1)
2:30 CDT, ABC/ESPN+
It isn’t so important who wins this game, but it would be best for Nebraska if both teams end up with at least 2 losses. Tennessee still has to play #5 Georgia, and Alabama still has to play #8 LSU and #19 Missouri, so both could potentially lose another game. Go Vols!
#8 LSU (5-1)
Arkansas (4-2)
6:00 CDT, ESPN
LSU still has to play Texas A&M and Alabama, and they could win either or both of those games, so it would be good for them to pick up their second loss this week. Wooo Pig Sooie!
UCF (3-3)
#9 Iowa State (6-0)
6:30 CDT, FS1
Much like BYU, Iowa State needs to lose some games. This is a good time to start. Charge on!
Virginia (4-2)
#10 Clemson (5-1)
11:00 CDT, ACC Network
Clemson needs another loss. Go Cavs!
#12 Notre Dame (5-1)
Georgia Tech (5-2)
2:30 CDT, ESPN
The Irish need at least one more loss to be eliminated from the playoffs. Let’s go, Ramblin’ Wreck!
#14 Texas A&M (5-1)
Mississippi State (1-5)
3:15 CDT, SEC Network
The Aggies are a 16-point favorite. There’s almost no way that Mississippi State could pull off this upset,… but it would be cool if they did. Hail State!
#17 Kansas State (5-1)
West Virginia (3-3)
6:30 PM CDT, Fox
Kansas State is another one of those Big 12 teams that stubbornly refuses to lose another game. It would be nice if the country roads could take us home to the place where the Wildcats lose another game. West Virginia needs to make it happen, with or without mountain mommas. Fight, fight, fight, fight, Mountaineers!
Auburn (2-4)
#19 Missouri (5-1)
11:00 CDT, ESPN
Missouri needs another loss, and it might actually happen here against Auburn. War Eagle!
#21 SMU (5-1)
Stanford (2-4)
7:00 PM CDT, ACC Network
Ah, yes, here’s that classic ACC rivalry game between … SMU and Stanford. SMU has quietly put together a very good inaugural season in the ACC, so it would be really nice if Stanford could just give ‘em the axe!
#24 Michigan (4-2)
#22 Illinois (5-1)
2:30 CDT, CBS/Paramount+
Nebraska will jump past whoever loses this game if the Huskers win, but it would help Nebraska’s image for Illinois to look impressive since they already beat Nebraska. Hail to the Orange!
East Carolina (3-3)
#23 Army (6-0)
11:00 CDT, ESPN2
In the immortal words of the late great Mike Leach: “Sometimes a pirate can beat a soldier.”
Charlotte (3-3)
#25 Navy (5-0)
2:30 CDT, CBSSN
No offense, Navy, but you need to lose a game, so it would be really neat if Charlotte could “stand to fight for the green and white till they win the victory.” Go Niners!
Nebraska’s Other Opponents’ Games (Listed in BOLD)
UTEP (1-6) beat Florida International (2-5) on Wednesday, 30-21
Colorado (4-2) @ Arizona (3-3), 3:00 CDT, Fox Sports
Northern Iowa (2-4) @ North Dakota (4-2), 1:00 CDT, ESPN+
UCLA (1-5)@ Rutgers (4-2), 11:00 CDT, FS1
#4 Ohio State (5-1) BYE
USC (3-3) @ Maryland (3-3), 3:00, FS1
Wisconsin (4-2) @ Northwestern (3-3), 11:00 CDT, BTN
Iowa (4-2) @ Michigan State (3-3), 6:30 CDT, NBC/Peacock
MORE: Adam Carriker's Indiana-Nebraska Football Prediction Show with a Hoosiers Insider