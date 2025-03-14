All Huskers

HuskerMax Big Ten Softball Power Rankings: Nebraska Holding Strong in Top 3 as Conference Play Begins

The Huskers slipped a spot and are looking to get a B1G series win at Ohio State this weekend.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Abbie Squier (8) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run homer.
Abbie Squier (8) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run homer. / Amarillo Mullen

Preseason tournament season is officially over, and the Big Ten saw some of its members separate themselves from the rest.

Conference begins Friday with several intriguing matchups including Nebraska at Ohio State and Oregon at Washington.

The most important series this weeks is between the Huskers and Buckeyes. Whoever wins the series will help solidify their position for the postseason. This could potentially be the toughest matchup for NU this spring when it comes to conference play and is a prime opportunity for the Huskers to prove just how good they really are.

It has been a of couple of weeks since Huskers on SI released its set of Power Rankings but there is not better time than now for an update.

1. UCLA (24-4)
Previous: 1

2. Oregon (24-2)
Pervious: 4

3. Nebraska (19-6)
Previous: 2

4. Ohio State (18-5-1)
Previous: 6

5. Washington (20-7)
Previous: 9

6. Indiana (19-5)
Previous: 5

7. Michigan (18-7)
Previous: 10

8. Wisconsin (16-8)
Previous: 7

9. Iowa (16-8)
Previous: 11

10. Northwestern (9-9)
Previous: 3

11. Purdue (15-9)
Previous: 12

12. Minnesota (11-13)
Previous: 14

13. Penn State (12-11)
Previous: 13

14. Illinois (12-9)
Previous: 15

15. Rutgers (13-15)
Previous: 16

16. Maryland (10-11)
Previous: 8

17. Michigan State (7-9)
Previous: 17

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/Softball