HuskerMax Big Ten Softball Power Rankings: Nebraska Holding Strong in Top 3 as Conference Play Begins
Preseason tournament season is officially over, and the Big Ten saw some of its members separate themselves from the rest.
Conference begins Friday with several intriguing matchups including Nebraska at Ohio State and Oregon at Washington.
The most important series this weeks is between the Huskers and Buckeyes. Whoever wins the series will help solidify their position for the postseason. This could potentially be the toughest matchup for NU this spring when it comes to conference play and is a prime opportunity for the Huskers to prove just how good they really are.
It has been a of couple of weeks since Huskers on SI released its set of Power Rankings but there is not better time than now for an update.
1. UCLA (24-4)
Previous: 1
2. Oregon (24-2)
Pervious: 4
3. Nebraska (19-6)
Previous: 2
4. Ohio State (18-5-1)
Previous: 6
5. Washington (20-7)
Previous: 9
6. Indiana (19-5)
Previous: 5
7. Michigan (18-7)
Previous: 10
8. Wisconsin (16-8)
Previous: 7
9. Iowa (16-8)
Previous: 11
10. Northwestern (9-9)
Previous: 3
11. Purdue (15-9)
Previous: 12
12. Minnesota (11-13)
Previous: 14
13. Penn State (12-11)
Previous: 13
14. Illinois (12-9)
Previous: 15
15. Rutgers (13-15)
Previous: 16
16. Maryland (10-11)
Previous: 8
17. Michigan State (7-9)
Previous: 17
