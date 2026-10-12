What Nebraska Football Does Next Will Tell Us Everything

For a few glorious minutes Saturday afternoon, it felt like Nebraska football would finally have its moment.

Anthony Colandrea had just galloped into the end zone, giving the Huskers a 17-6 fourth-quarter lead over defending national champion Indiana. Memorial Stadium was absolutely electric. Strangers were hugging. Fathers and sons were dreaming about storming the field together. After years of disappointment, Husker Nation was knocking on the door in a big way.

And then, in a way that felt all too familiar, it was gone. Indiana rallied to win 20-17, leaving Nebraska fans with that same old combination of anger, frustration and disbelief.

The Common Fans were plenty angry Saturday. But when you stop and take a breath, you realize Nebraska didn’t just hang around with the defending national champions. For much of the game, the Huskers outplayed them.

So what are we supposed to make of that? The latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast breaks down Saturday's heartbreaking loss, the reasons for optimism, and why what happens next matters most.

A Heartbreaker That Felt Different

The numbers tell a remarkable story. Nebraska outgained Indiana 383-328, held the ball for nearly 40 minutes, won the first-down battle 25-13 and held the Hoosiers to one third-down conversion. And still somehow lost.

The things that went wrong are all familiar: poorly timed penalties, another missed field goal, questionable game-management decisions and two devastating defensive breakdowns that turned an 11-point fourth-quarter lead into a three-point defeat.

There were plenty of opportunities to win this game. Nebraska simply didn't capitalize on enough of them.

Colandrea Is Exactly What Nebraska Needed

Anthony Colandrea isn't perfect. Sometimes he misses throws. Sometimes he runs around a little too much. But there's something about this guy that Nebraska has desperately needed.

He's a gamer. He's a leader. And he gives the Huskers a fighting chance against anybody. His electrifying fourth-quarter touchdown run was the kind of moment that reminds us why we love college football in the first place.

The Common Fans discuss why Colandrea might be the perfect quarterback for this particular moment in Nebraska football history, along with standout performances from Jacory Barney, Archie Wilson and a Blackshirts defense that continues to exceed expectations.

The Good, the Bad and the Infuriating

There were legitimate reasons to be encouraged by Saturday's performance. Dana Holgorsen put together an outstanding offensive game plan, particularly in the first half. Rob Aurich's defense largely bottled up one of the country’s best teams. And Nebraska demonstrated it has the talent and physicality to compete with elite opponents.

But the offensive line remains a concern. Special teams continues to cost Nebraska points. And the mistakes that have haunted this program for years still haven’t completely disappeared.

Was Saturday proof that Nebraska has finally turned a corner? Or just another example of the Huskers finding a way to lose a game they should have won?

What Happens Next Will Define This Season

The good news is Nebraska still has every opportunity to change the narrative. Oregon is next. Washington, Illinois, Ohio State, Rutgers and Iowa remain on the schedule. The Huskers have shown they're capable of going toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country. Now they need to turn that potential into wins.

Beat the teams you're supposed to beat. Knock off somebody you're not supposed to. Win nine games, maybe more, and give Husker fans something meaningful to cheer for in November.

Saturday showed us what Nebraska football can be. What happens next will tell us what Nebraska football is.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.



Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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