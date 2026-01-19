What the Tape Shows on Nebraska Transfer Brendan Black

Nebraska added a proven piece to its offensive line, landing Iowa State transfer Brendan Black after three seasons in the Cyclones’ program. The 6‑foot‑4 lineman arrives in Lincoln with meaningful Big 12 experience, a reputation for physical play, and a motor that shows up consistently on film. His decision to join the Huskers gives Geep Wade another key piece to Nebraska’s evolving o-line, and his tape suggests he could push for an immediate role in 2026.

Film Breakdown: Nebraska Offensive Lineman Brendan Black

Black’s tape reveals a lineman who wins with leverage, balance, and a consistent understanding of how to stay connected through contact. He plays with natural hand quickness, a strong feel for leverage, and the ability to reset his base when defenders try to counter. Nebraska’s staff values linemen who can anchor, redirect, and stay square in tight spaces, and Black checks those boxes on film.

Black fits naturally into what offensive line coach Geep Wade wants up front: physical, technically sound linemen who can win leverage battles and stay connected through contact.

Wade’s system emphasizes consistent footwork, inside‑hand dominance, and the ability to create movement without sacrificing balance, all areas where Black already shows comfort on film. His background on the defensive line gives him a strong feel for hand usage and counters, which aligns with Wade’s emphasis on teaching linemen to anticipate and neutralize rush moves rather than simply reacting. Add in his mobility and ability to climb cleanly to the second level, and Black profiles as the kind of versatile interior piece (guard or center) Wade can plug into multiple run concepts while trusting him to hold up in pass protection.

Iowa State Cyclones offensive linemen Tyler Miller (66) and Brendan Black (51) block during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In the run game, Black adds value with his pad level. He fires off low, keeps his hips underneath him, and generates movement through technique rather than raw mass. On down blocks, he shows the ability to torque defenders and seal lanes cleanly. When climbing to the second level, he takes efficient angles and rarely overruns targets, a sign of comfort working in space. His hands stay inside, and he maintains control through the rep, which helps him sustain blocks longer than many interior linemen his size.

In pass pro, Black’s footwork stands out. He stays patient in his set, avoids oversetting, and uses a compact punch that keeps defenders from getting into his chest. His anchor is solid thanks to a wide base and strong core, and he recovers well when initially displaced. Stunts and twists don’t rattle him, and he keeps his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage.

Black isn’t a flash‑and‑dash prospect, but he’s a technician with a high floor, a strong understanding of leverage, and the kind of consistency that offensive line coaches trust. His tape shows a player who rarely loses, rarely panics, and consistently executes the fundamentals that keep an offense on schedule.

Black’s long‑term value becomes even clearer when projecting ahead to 2026, where his blend of technique, leverage, and versatility positions him to be a stabilizing force along Nebraska’s interior offensive line. If his development tracks the way his film suggests, Black could be one of the quiet sparks behind Nebraska’s offensive growth in 2026.

