What Phil Snow Really Does for Nebraska Football
As Nebraska’s associate head coach, Phil Snow has brought over four decades of experience back to Matt Rhule’s staff, but until now, the specifics of his role have been somewhat unclear.
When asked about his primary focus in fall camp, Snow said he’s been “working a lot with the secondary,” a natural fit given more than 30 years of experience coaching defensive backs. He’s also taken on a mentorship role, guiding younger defensive assistants and ensuring “our drill work's good.”
With him in the picture, Snow acknowledged Rhule’s ability to step back from defensive oversight with him and defensive coordinator John Butler in place, but emphasized that Rhule’s influence hasn’t faded, saying, “There’s certain standards Matt’s going to demand from us."
That mentorship extends beyond X’s and O’s. Snow praised the potential of Nebraska’s young coaches, saying, “Most of them will probably be coordinators or head coaches.” Growing up in an era where veterans took younger coaches under their wing, Snow believes it’s now his turn to pass along that same guidance in Lincoln.
In his role as associate head coach, Snow oversees the entire Nebraska staff. He praised special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, calling him “a fantastic coach” who is “around the players all day.” Snow said Ekeler’s consistent presence helps him connect with the whole roster, which will be a necessity if special teams are to thrive in 2025.
Snow also spoke highly of new defensive line coach Terry Bradden, noting he has “the toughest job on our staff cause Rhule’s a defensive line guy.” He added that Bradden and Rhule work well together, the group has shown visible improvement, and despite its youth, Bradden has “done a great job.”
After following Rhule through three previous stops, Snow was asked why his teams often make a noticeable leap in year three. “There’s a process that he does, and it’s not easy,” Snow said. He explained that new staffs must first undo old habits from the previous regime, and that Rhule has excelled at getting players to buy in, something Snow now sees from Nebraska’s roster in 2025.
Snow also praised Rhule’s ability to adapt as the game evolves, calling him “fantastic” at doing so and saying, “He’s adjusted to everything.” To be a great coach, Snow added, you have to adjust, and he’s seen Rhule and his staff do exactly that.
With 91 of Nebraska’s 125-man roster listed as underclassmen, player development is a clear priority entering the season. Snow noted the advantage of molding young talent over time, saying, “Anytime you can have a player three, four, or five years, you can really develop them.” He explained that by a player’s second year of playing time, noticeable progress is made, and by the third year, they often dominate.
On the defensive side, preseason camp has been more focused on technical growth, while the offense spends more time installing plays. Snow acknowledged that defenses often struggle early in the year due to the limited opportunities to tackle during the offseason, which is filled with seven-on-seven events that don’t reward physicality. “The mentality is not real football,” he said, adding, “We’ve been doing a lot of tackling, especially with pads on,” to ensure Nebraska is ready for the season opener.
When asked who has tackled the best in fall camp, Snow pointed to the veterans, who “understand football better.” However, he emphasized that the real priority is effort, ensuring defenders swarm to the ball so that even if one tackle is missed, multiple teammates are there to finish the play.
Though we haven’t heard from Snow often in his new role, his impact is evident. As a mentor, tactician, culture enforcer, and football mind, his fingerprints are all over the defense. From the secondary’s growth to the player and coach development, versatility is an understatement when it comes to his position on the Huskers' staff.
Working alongside first-year defensive coordinator Butler, Snow’s ability to exchange ideas and help mold a young roster could be a deciding factor in 2025. If the Huskers make the leap many expect, his behind-the-scenes influence will be a major reason why, and judging by his fall camp comments, that plan is right on track.
