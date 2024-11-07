What's Wrong With USC Football Under Lincoln Riley?
Nebraska is still trying to find its way back to being a college football powerhouse. On Saturday, they will face another program that is trying to do the same. But unlike Nebraska, who has not had a 10-win season since 2012, USC thought it was back to its glory days in 2022.
The Trojans hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma after the 2021 season, in a move that sent shockwaves through the college football world and was widely praised as a great hire. That hire immediately started paying dividends when he brought superstar quarterback Caleb Williams with him from Norman. They saw immediate success together in Los Angeles, and Williams won the Heisman Trophy. However, since then, that success has not been replicated.
Last season, the Trojans went 7-5 even with Williams returning as their quarterback. It was a stunning result for a team that was predicted to be a playoff contender and had national championship aspirations. It was clear once the season started that USC was nowhere near competing for a national championship. Their defense in particular was a huge issue.
So far this season, all of those problems are even worse.
The Trojans are 4-5 heading into the matchup with Nebraska. They are just 2-5 in their first season in the Big Ten, and they look lost as a program. All this comes after they started the season with a monumental victory over LSU. Since that season-opening victory, USC has not resembled how good they looked against the Tigers. These struggles have led to Riley benching starting quarterback Miller Moss and replacing him with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava.
The Huskers must seize the opportunity presented by the Trojans’ struggles this season. This is a chance to secure a significant road victory and finally clinch a spot in a bowl game. Nebraska should not be a factor in USC’s turnaround; instead, the Huskers should be the catalyst that prompts USC to further question the leadership of their head coach.
