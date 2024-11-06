Kennedy 'UNO' Green Earns Offer During His Nebraska Football Recruiting Visit
Nebraska brought the big guns out as the Huskers had many talented recruits and targets on campus over the weekend. One of the recruits to make it to Memorial Stadium was Kennedy “UNO” Green.
Green is a 2027 athlete who plays wide receiver and defensive back. He is currently 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, which is arguably a college-ready frame. He attends Pebblebrook High School and is from Mableton, Georgia.
Green caught up with HuskerMax after his visit to Nebraska.
“My visit to Nebraska was great. I love the atmosphere. The way the students and staff interacted with me was very great,” Green said. “The atmosphere was great. It was never a moment when the stadium was quiet. No one was in their seats. It felt like the national championship.”
Visiting Nebraska had other schools noticing Green, especially with an offer from the Huskers being extended during the visit.
“The trip opened the eyes of other schools and I’m definitely getting more looks. Also, the visit definitely moved Nebraska up. They are definitely a top pick school within my recruitment so far,” Green said.
Green caught up with Nebraska's position coach for where he's likely to play in college.
“I spoke to John Butler (secondary coach). His message to me was to just keep working and they would love to have me up there,” Green said.
