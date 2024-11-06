Huskers Today: November 6, 2024
Kaleb Henry takes you through the latest in Nebraska Cornhuskers news.
Nebraska volleyball is halfway through a four game road swing. That now extends west, really west, as the Huskers head to new Big Ten members Oregon and Washington. Both games will tip after 9 p.m. CST, something John Cook is preparing his team for.
The Big Ten is deep into a competition to save lives. The We Give Blood Drive has Abbott and the Big Ten pitting school against school in the largest blood donation competition of our lifetime to fight the largest blood shortage in a generation. The drive continued today at Memorial Stadium, where I was able to catch up with Ellen Wichman from Abbott.
The latest numbers have Nebraska’s dominance continuing, nearly doubling-up second-place Wisconsin. UCLA, Michigan, and Iowa round out the top five. For more information on this competition and to find out how to give with your donation counting to the school of your choice’s total, visit BigTen.org/Abbott.
Nebraska wrestling opens their season this Friday. Coach Mark Manning met with the media this week to preview the upcoming campaign.
Turning our attention now to some Husker Headlines, Tanner Johnson gives his latest Big Ten Football Hot Seat Index, where Nebraska’s Matt Rhule is sitting at room temperature. USC’s Lincoln Riley and Michigan’s Sherrone Moore’s seats are hot while Purdue’s Ryan Walters’ seat is scorching. Maren Angus-Coombs says Lexi Rodriguz is poised to become Nebraska volleyball’s greatest libero as she tries to close the gap on Olympian Justine Wong-Orantes’ Husker digs record.
