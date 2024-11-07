One Time Nebraska Softball Coach Dies
One time Nebraska volunteer assistant and longtime Lincoln Southwest softball coach Mark Watt died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.
Over a 25-year coaching career, Watt achieved 579 wins and guided his teams to four Class A state championships, with the latest title coming in 2021. He started coaching at Southwest when the school opened in 2002 and retired in 2022.
He was a member of Rhonda Revelle's coaching staff after retiring from his high school career.
Revelle called Watt a "legendary coach" and a "true friend" in a social media post.
The LSW softball team also shared their condolences with Watt's family in a post on X.
A graduate of the University of Michigan in 1978, Watt began his coaching career in 1996 as the head softball coach at Lincoln Southeast in Nebraska. In 2002, he became the first head coach of Lincoln Southwest.
Alongside his softball expertise, Watt has coached various sports for a combined 21 years, including men’s and women’s basketball, boys' volleyball, football, and baseball.
Watt's career includes coaching stints across different schools and even internationally, serving as Athletic Director and basketball and volleyball coach at TASIS-Hellenic International School in Athens, Greece.
His accomplishments have earned him numerous accolades, such as NFHS National Softball Coach of the Year (2021-22) and Nebraska Coaches Association Softball Coach of the Year (2009, 2022). Known for his emphasis on both athletic and academic excellence, Watt has guided teams to six top-ten national rankings for team GPA since 2012 and mentored multiple athletes to NFCA All-Region honors.
He holds a Bachelor's degree in Education from Michigan and a Master's in Health Promotion and Wellness Management from Springfield College, earned in 1989.
Originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan, Watt is survived by his wife, Ann, and two daughters, Lindsay and Kelsey.
MORE: Huskers Today: November 6, 2024
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: No. 12 Oregon and Washington
MORE: Kennedy 'UNO' Green Earns Offer During His Nebraska Football Recruiting Visit
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruit CT Worley Details Visit
MORE: Lexi Rodriguez Poised to Become Greatest Libero in Nebraska Volleyball History
MORE: Apathy on the Horizon in Husker Nation?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.