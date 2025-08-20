What to Expect From the New Husker Concession Items at Memorial Stadium
Back in February, Nebraska Athletics made a switch with their concessions provider, signing a new contract with Aramark Sports and Entertainment and ending a longstanding partnership with Premier Catering. Some items have been available to fans at preseason volleyball and soccer games, alongside the Big Red kickoff.
Aramark rolled out some of their new feature items to members of the media. Here are some highlights.
Added diversity of items
Adding to the regular concessions items that one was used to consuming at a Husker athletic event, there are plenty of expanded options for the upcoming year. In Sections 32 and 34, the Cornhuskers Crunch Nachos section has new options, while chicken tenders baskets are available at the Chick N Coop stand at Section 17.
The full list of food concepts and where to find them:
- Blackshirt BBQ (Sections 7, 16, 26, 38)
- Tunnel Walk Tacos (Sections 2, 34, 339, 604)
- Herbie's Burger Co (Sections 23, 39)
- Chick N Coop (Section 17)
- Cornhuskers Crunch Nachos (Sections 32, 34)
- 1923 Cheesesteak (Sections 28)
- 402 Snacks (Section 601)
- Cob Co. (Section 5)
Enhanced Packaging
While the options have expanded for Husker games, the packaging has improved as well, and could be enticing enough for some fans to want to take home as a souvenir. The nachos served at the Cornhuskers Crunch Nachos stand (Sections 32, 34) come in a cardboard box with cutouts printed like Memorial Stadium, and the Burgers served at Herbie's Burger Co (Sections 23, 39) come in a box shaped like a Nebraska hat.
Classics are back
When the concessions switch was announced, there was some concern amongst fans that items native to Memorial Stadium, such as the Runza, Fairbury Red Hot Dogs, and Valentino’s Pizza, would disappear. During the event, Aramark officials reassured the media that these items are staying and will be available at the “GBR Classics” stands around the stadium. These items have been staples around Nebraska volleyball and soccer matches so far this season, alongside some select concessions items specific to stadiums.
One of the classic options will also have a revamped option. There will be a footlong Fairbury Red Hot Dog topped with corn dip available at some concession stands.
Local beer options
Fear not for Husker fans who enjoy drinking local options. Alongside Zipline’s Dear Ol’ Nebraska Brew, Nebraska Athletics and Kros Strain Brewing announced Cornhusker Crusher as the official craft beer of the Huskers.
Other beer options include Bud Light, Coors Light, Modelo, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, and Busch Light. High Noon and Nütrl seltzers are some of the non-beer alcoholic selections available as well.
And there will be no shortage of ice cold beer on game day. HuskerOnline's Sean Callahan says Nebraska will have well over 100,000 beers for each game.
Responsible Drinking
When the Huskers announced that alcohol sales would be introduced at Memorial Stadium, Troy Dannen said that allowing alcohol inside the stadium could reduce “dangerous drinking habits”, and answers were provided. Alongside the previously announced no re-entry policy, the Huskers and Aramark will stop alcohol sales at the end of the third quarter, only allow two alcoholic beverages to be purchased per transaction, and implement strict ID checking.
Additionally, Aramark, Nebraska Athletics, and UNL Campus Recreation will offer a designated driver program at the east and west concourse guest service locations.
Chili cinnamon roll cone
One specialty item that fans can find is the chili cinnamon roll cone. Based on the Midwest tradition of chili and cinnamon rolls, the cinnamon donut cone is filled with chili and topped with cheese and other toppings to boot. This is a high-risk, high-reward item that Aramark is hoping Husker fans both identify with and gobble up, especially during colder games.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
