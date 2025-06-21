Where Does Nebraska Fit in Big Ten Football Hierarchy?
Yesterday I covered Big Ten football in tiers. Today I cover how Nebraska fits into the mix.
Even the most loyal, head-to-toe, red-wearing Nebraska fan might have trouble moving the Cornhuskers into the Big Ten’s top two football tiers.
Maybe some day … maybe sooner than you think.
On Friday, we ranked the Big Ten teams in tiers. We saved the Huskers’ ranking for today.
And, here we go.
We placed Nebraska in Tier 3, the eighth-highest overall ranking among Big Ten teams. The Huskers were 7-6 last season, but head into 2025 with roster evaluation and trends pointing up for greater success.
We think our placement of the Huskers is a realistic one, neither an optimistic nor pessimistic one. There are reasons to believe in the 2025 Huskers. But the last decade has not been the expectation of Nebraska football.
Lincoln is ready. There is unbridled enthusiasm about the Nebraska football program. There is belief the Huskers are ready to take the next step, which some think could be a nine-win season, at least.
What does the season look like?
Is that possible? Can the Huskers win nine games? Can the Huskers make the College Football Playoff?
The Huskers have a manageable schedule, with Michigan, USC and Iowa at home; Penn State on the road; and no Oregon or Ohio State.
But danger lurks in the season opener. Nebraska’s season begins with a neutral-site game against Cincinnati in Kansas City. You never want to say the opening game will determine the entire season, but it’s the game the Huskers can’t afford to lose. Imagine the doubts and wailing should the Huskers lose that one. But should the Huskers win that opener, over a tough opponent, any self-doubt about the quality of the team and program should be put aside.
For a successful 2025 season, Nebraska can’t lose all four of those games against the top-flight teams, especially with three at Memorial Stadium. Win two of the home games against the powerhouses — especially against Michigan in September in what could be the most winnable game — and the season could take off.
Sophomore Dylan Raiola is a talented quarterback with a year in the Huskers’ system. No prediction, but he should follow his strong 2024 season with an even better 2025.
In season three under Matt Rhule, there is belief both sides of the football will be improved, a patented formula for success.
But the Huskers squeaked into a 7-6 season in 2024, their first winning season since 2016. This was accomplished despite Nebraska losing four consecutive games in October and November — part of losing five of six to close the regular season.
Rhule’s biggest task might be getting the Huskers to trust in themselves and believe they are the group to put Nebraska back on the road to elite status in a sport the Huskers once dominated.
Here are the tiers:
Tier 1
1. Ohio State
Tier 2
2. Michigan
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
Tier 3
5. Washington
6. USC
7. Iowa
8. Nebraska
9. Illinois
Tier 4
10. Wisconsin
11. Indiana
12. Minnesota
13. Michigan State
Tier 5
14. UCLA
15. Northwestern
16. Rutgers
17. Maryland
18. Purdue
