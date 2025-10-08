Where Nebraska Stands in National College Football Rankings on Week 7
Nebraska’s uneven, 38-27 win over Michigan State drew positive attention of the national polls.
The Huskers’ ranking improved in five of seven polls, stayed the same in one poll and dropped in one poll.
Nebraska had two big moves — up to 22nd from 35 in The Athletic’s ranking of all 136 FBS teams, and returning to “others receiving votes” in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll.
Nebraska’s return to “others receiving votes” arrived after two weeks of being dropped entirely by the AP voters.
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls place Nebraska’s football team. The 4-1 Huskers ranked 26.7 this week in an average of seven polls. Last week, the Huskers ranked 29.6 this week in an average of six polls — they were not ranked in the AP Top 25.
The Huskers’ best ranking is 19th in the ESPN SP+ poll, up four spots from last week. Last week, the Huskers’ best ranking was 21st in ESPN’s Football Power Index. Nebraska's worst ranking is 30th by the AP and CBS Sports.
The Huskers return to action Saturday afternoon at Maryland (4-1) in College Park. It is Nebraska’s first true road game this season.
Nebraska’s odds increased in four categories in ESPN’s FPI odds that include: the odds of winning six games; projected wins/losses; winning the Big Ten Conference; making the College Football Playoff; making the national championship game; and winning the national championship game.
The Huskers’ projected win total remained at 8.6. Nebraska was 7-6 last season.
Nebraska hasn’t broken into the AP Top 25 Poll yet this season, the gold standard of college football polling.
The polls we will monitor all season are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
The Huskers rejoined the AP party, receiving 60 votes to finish 30th. No. 25 Florida State received 147 points.
The Athletic
Nebraska improved by a whopping 13 places going from 35th to 22nd, the Huskers’ highest rating of the season. In The Athletic’s preseason rankings, Nebraska was 39th.
The Athletic wrote: “Nebraska’s Week One win over Cincinnati looks better after the 4-1 Bearcats beat previously undefeated Iowa State.”
CBS Sports 136
Nebraska did not move from last week, staying at 30th.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Huskers are “others receiving votes” at 35th. Last week, they were 40th.
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
The Huskers’ ranking actually was worse by one spot. They went from 21 to 22.
Of six FPI odds for the Huskers, their odds increased only in one category — percent chance of winning six games, and becoming bowl eligible.
Here are FPI’s odds for Nebraska (with last week’s odds in parentheses):
* 99.8 percent chance of winning six games (last week was 99.4)
* 8.6 projected wins to 3.4 projected losses (last week was 8.6 wins and 3.5 losses)
* 0.5 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (0.6 percent chance last week)
* 8.4 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (9.9 percent chance last week)
* 0.5 percent chance of making the national championship game (0.6 percent chance last week)
* 0.1 percent chance of winning the national championship (0.3 percent chance last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
The Huskers increased by four spots, going from 23rd to 19th.
As ESPN writer Bill Connelly says about his SP+ ratings: “It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers ranked 29th, one spot better than last week.
