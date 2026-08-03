Who Will Lead Nebraska in Sacks in 2026? Three Potential Disruptors to Watch

During the 2025 season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers struggled to rack up sacks. The sack leader, Javin Wright, had only three and was a linebacker, showing the lack of an effective defensive line. In 2026, Nebraska will seek to fix its defensive line issues, starting with stopping the run and putting meaningful pressure on the opposing quarterback. There are some players in 2026 who can be big keys in both areas, and these players could also be huge sack problems for opposing offenses.

3. LB, Owen Chambliss

Considering Nebraska's problems on its D-line last season, it wouldn't exactly shock the world if someone like Owen Chambliss could come into Lincoln and immediately be a sack problem. Chambliss at San Diego State last season racked up 108 tackles (68 solo, 4th best in the nation), five passes defended, one interception, and four sacks. Chambliss isn't exactly going to be blitzing every play or be a sack specialist for Nebraska, but he could be a very dangerous player with his four sacks last season. Chambliss comes into 2026 as quite possibly Nebraska's best defender, with his very balanced stats, and should be a great linebacker. But it will definitely be interesting to see if Chambliss can still be a sack problem - and if Rob Aurich, Nebraska's new defensive coordinator, will seek to get Chambliss even more sacks in 2026.

2. DT, Jahsear Whittington

Another transfer, Jahsear Whittington, could be Nebraska's new leader in sacks pretty easily in 2026. Whittington isn't exactly expected to stop the run as efficiently as others with his frame, as he is only 6'0'' and 275 lbs. However, many Nebraska coaches have described Whittington as a player with violent hands who could be a problem in pass rush. At Pittsburgh as a redshirt freshman, Whittington totaled just one sack, but did so in limited play time and showed great potential. Nebraska might try to use Whittington as a bit of a sack specialist, or as a player who can step into different situations to bring pressure on the QB.

Whittington just seems like one player who could become a sack problem for opposing offenses. In 2024, Nebraska had a player, James Williams, who recorded 5 sacks as a sack specialist. The two players, Williams and Whittington, are different, but they can serve a similiar purpose. And not to mention, perhaps Whittington can even start on the D-line.

1. Edge, Williams Nwaneri

People shouldn't forget Williams Nwaneri's name. Nwaneri was the No. 1 edge in the 2024 class and transferred to Nebraska before 2025. Even though the massive edge, who is 6'7'', 265 lbs, struggled in 2025 with only 2.5 sacks, it should be noted that 2025 was his redshirt freshman season. Nwaneri also had to deal with the 3-3-5 defensive scheme, which is harder to get sacks in with less help, and let's just say, Nwaneri had very little help. Now, Nebraska has improved its D-line through the portal and has a ton of options at interior defensive line, giving Nwaneri more help. Of course, Nebraska is also moving from the 3-3-5 defense to the 4-2-5, generating more pressure on the QB.

Nwaneri will benefit from having another lineman and having a bigger, more experienced D-line. Despite the worries about the potential superstar, Nwaneri still showed flashes of brilliance in 2026 and should thrive in Nebraska's new defensive scheme. It wouldn't be surprising for Nwaneri to be Nebraska's sack leader, that's for sure. This defensive line, needing to massively improve, hinges much of its hope on Nwaneri.

If Nebraska wants to become an elite defense in 2026, there simply needs to be more sacks. The good news is that Nebraska has a lot of different defensive players who could bring more sacks in 2026. Owen Chambliss, Jahsear Whittington, and Williams Nwaneri coming into 2026 seem like the front-runners to be the sack leader in 2026.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.