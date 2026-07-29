Nebraska Football's Four Position Battles That Will Define the 2026 Season

As Nebraska opens fall camp, every position is technically up for competition.

But not every battle carries the same weight.

Some competitions will simply determine who fills out the two deep. Others could shape the identity of Nebraska's football team in 2026. With a new defensive scheme, a transfer quarterback expected to lead the offense, and expectations continuing to rise under Matt Rhule, these four position battles have the potential to define the Huskers season.

1. Cheetah /Nickel

Donovan Jones | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

If there's one position battle that perfectly represents Rob Aurich's new defense, it's the Cheetah.

The hybrid defensive back will be asked to do a little bit of everything. One snap could require covering a slot receiver in man coverage. The next might involve fitting the run or blitzing off the edge. It may not be the most glamorous position on the field, but it could be the most important.

The challenge isn't finding talented defensive backs. Nebraska has several. The challenge is identifying the player who can consistently handle every responsibility that comes with the position.

One name to watch is Donovan Jones.

Jones has the athleticism and versatility that make him an intriguing fit for the role. If he can prove he's comfortable playing in space while also being physical enough to support the run, he could emerge as the ideal chess piece in Aurich's defense. His skill set appears to match what the coaching staff is looking for, but translating those traits into consistent production throughout fall camp is another challenge.

Of course, Jones won't be the only player competing for the job. Nebraska has several defensive backs with experience who could factor into the competition, and it's possible Aurich ultimately values a veteran presence over raw athletic upside. With an entirely new defensive system being installed, the coaching staff will likely prioritize communication and consistency just as much as playmaking ability.

Whoever wins the job won't just become another starter. They'll become one of the focal points of Aurich's defensive scheme, with the flexibility to impact the game in coverage, against the run, and as an occasional pass rusher.

What to watch: Does Donovan Jones seize control of the position early, or does another defensive back emerge as Nebraska's Cheetah? The answer could reveal a lot about how Aurich plans to deploy his defense in 2026.

2. Defensive End / Edge Rusher

Kade Pietrzak | Kenny Larabee

Williams Nwaneri seems to be the zero doubt starter going into the season. The bigger question is who lines up opposite him.

Cameron Lenhardt brings experience and physicality. Kade Pietrzak flashed last season and gains another year to develop within the program and understands the defensive expectations. Then there's UCLA transfer Anthony Jones Jr., whose experience and upside make him one of the more intriguing additions from the transfer portal.

Generating pressure with four rushers is a major part of Aurich's defense. If Nebraska can consistently create pressure from both edges, it allows the linebackers and secondary to play faster while limiting the need to send extra blitzers.

Finding a reliable running mate for Nwaneri could dramatically change what this defense is capable of becoming.

What to watch: Who consistently earns first team reps opposite Nwaneri, and does one player establish himself as the every down edge defender?

3. Cornerback

Jeremiah Charles | Nebraska Athletics

Andrew Marshall enters the season as Nebraska's unquestioned starting cornerback on one side of the field.

Everything across from him remains unsettled.

While Marshall will likely draw the opponent's top receiver each week, the second cornerback will still be tested frequently. Offenses tend to attack uncertainty, especially early in the season, making this one of the most important competitions in camp.

Several players will have an opportunity to claim the job. Jeremiah Charles enters camp with experience in the program and knows what's expected defensively. Freshman Danny Odem III has the length and athleticism to challenge for meaningful snaps, while Victor Evans III is another talented option looking to make a strong impression during his first fall camp in Lincoln.

What to watch: Which corner consistently lines up opposite Marshall with the first team defense, and does Jeremiah Charles hold off challengers like Danny Odem III and Victor Evans III, or does one of the other defensive backs emerge before Week 1?

4. Running Back

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee goes for 16 yards on this catch from quarterback TJ Lateef against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Replacing Emmett Johnson won't be a the job of a single player.

After Johnson's departure to the NFL, Nebraska enters fall camp with one of the biggest question marks on the roster. The Huskers have talent in the room, but no one has officially proven they can handle the workload that comes with being the primary option in the Big Ten.

Matt Rhule has hinted that Nebraska could lean toward a committee approach, and that might ultimately be the best path forward. Having multiple backs with different skill sets could make the offense more difficult to defend, but every team still needs someone to emerge as the player the coaching staff trusts in critical situations.

Isaiah Mozee enters camp as one of the most intriguing options after making an impact as a true freshman last season. Originally recruited as a wide receiver, Mozee showed flashes in limited opportunities throughout the 2025 season and has the versatility to impact the game both as a runner and receiver.

Transfer Tikey Hayes could bring some physicality and be a real option to the room, while Mekhi Nelson remains one of the biggest storylines after dealing with offseason uncertainty. Kwinten Ives has patiently waited for his opportunity, and freshman Jamal Rule created buzz during the spring game with his ability and potential.

The biggest question isn't whether Nebraska has options. It does.

The question is whether one player can consistently earn the trust of the coaching staff through ball security, pass protection, and the ability to create plays when the offense needs them most.

What to watch: Who earns the first-team carries, and more importantly, who stays on the field during passing downs when the coaching staff needs someone they can trust?

Position Group Rankings

#7-9: Biggest question marks

#4-6: Solid, dependable units

#1-3: Biggest strengths

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