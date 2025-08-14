Why Nebraska’s Offensive Line Will Make or Break Their Season
In a season brimming with optimism and lingering questions, no unit carries more weight or risk than Nebraska’s offensive line.
After years of inconsistency, injuries, and underdevelopment, the 2025 group finally boasts the depth, experience, and coaching continuity to anchor a turnaround. But potential alone won’t win games. As offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen installs a more balanced, tempo-driven offense, the line becomes the hinge point between progress and regression.
Should the line recapture its physical dominance and cohesion, Nebraska has the trench leverage to outperform preseason expectations in a stacked Big Ten conference. If not, the offense may sputter once again, leaving fans to wonder what’s holding the program back.
Why the Offensive Line Is the X-Factor
Depth and Experience
Nebraska’s top eight offensive linemen enter 2025 with an average of 27.5 games played and 15 career starts apiece, a marked increase in experience compared to last season’s rotation. With seasoned linemen such as Justin Evans, Rocco Spindler, Teddy Prochazka, and Turner Corcoran, Nebraska finally has a core group that’s been through the wars of Big Ten play.
Coaching and Culture
Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola enters year four with his trademark “bamboo” philosophy, slow, steady growth rooted in resilience, finally showing signs of payoff. His offensive line has evolved into a tight-knit group defined by unity, discipline, and mutual accountability. Raiola wants his line to operate as a “team within the team,” emphasizing camaraderie and sacrifice.
With Holgorsen now orchestrating the offense, Nebraska is expected to adopt a more balanced approach that leans on its experienced offensive line. A stable front could revive the run game and provide much-needed protection for the quarterback, two areas that faltered in 2023 and 2024.
2025 Expectations
With a reliable front five, Nebraska can control the pace, win battles at the line of scrimmage, and give its young quarterback the protection he needs. That stability would allow the offense to diversify, moving away from reliance on broken plays and designed scrambles.
Should the line regress, Nebraska may once again face stalled drives, poor third-down execution, and a defense stretched thin by short offensive possessions. With a challenging Big Ten slate ahead, the margin for error is razor-thin. The offensive line isn’t just a position group; it’s the soul of Nebraska’s identity. If Raiola’s unit finally gels, it could be the rebirth of the “Pipeline” mentality.
In a conference built on trench warfare, Nebraska’s season hinges on its offensive line. Execution, durability, and cohesion up front will determine whether 2025 marks a turning point or another missed opportunity.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.