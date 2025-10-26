With Big Day vs. Northwestern, Nebraska's Emmett Johnson Proves Once Again He Can Shoulder the Load
With a gritty 124-yard, two-touchdown performance, junior running back Emmett Johnson helped powered Nebraska to a 28–21 win Saturday over In a game defined by resilience and physicality, the Minnesota native proved once again that he’s not only the Huskers’ lead back, he’s their engine.
After the win, Johnson reflected on his big day, the offensive line’s effort, and Nebraska’s mindset heading into next week’s showdown with USC. With a chance to avenge last season’s defeat in Los Angeles, the Big Ten’s second-leading rusher broke down the victory and previewed what’s next. Here’s everything he had to say.
From the opening drive, Johnson set the tone, carrying six times for 38 yards and a touchdown to give Nebraska a 7–0 lead. His 27 carries on the day wore down Northwestern’s front, while his short-yardage runs, including several third-down conversions, kept drives alive and set up scoring chances.
“I just knew the O-line was going to go out there and dominate for four quarters,” Johnson said. “They fought hard to the end, and I’m really proud of those guys up front.”
Even through bumps and bruises, Johnson said he wanted to make things easier on his teammates. “I told Rocco [Spindler] before the game, ‘I’m going to make your job easier. Just keep [going], I got you.’”
He did just that, on his way to yet another sterling performance, averaging over 4.5 yards per carry. But his impact goes well beyond the stat sheet, as Johnson has quickly become one of the vocal leaders of Nebraska's team, even helping his quarterback regain focus after an interception in Saturday's game.
The pairing of sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola and Johnson has quickly cemented itself as one of the most productive duos in college football. After developing a bond over the offseason, the teammates’ friendship has helped them weather both the highs and lows of the season together. That connection was evident again Saturday when Johnson was one of the first to reassure Raiola following his second-half interception, a moment that could’ve swung the game, but one Johnson never doubted his quarterback would overcome.
“Adversity happens in football,” Johnson said. “Dylan had the mindset that he was just going to bounce back, and we’ve always got his back.”
Raiola did exactly that, leading a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that sealed the win. On that series, the quarterback completed 5 of 7 passes for 37 yards and converted four third downs to put Nebraska ahead for good.
Johnson’s unselfish attitude surfaced again late in the game when he went down voluntarily instead of scoring, allowing Nebraska to run out the clock. “It’s not about me,” he said. “It’s about the team. I just made the play to help us win.”
Saturday marked Johnson’s fourth 100-yard rushing performance of the season and further solidified his role as the heart of Nebraska’s offense. Through eight games, he’s racked up 1,019 all-purpose yards and has easily become the Huskers’ most consistent offensive weapon.
His ability to produce in both the run and pass game, adding two timely catches for 15 yards against Northwestern, gives Nebraska a reliable spark on early downs, short-yardage situations, and everything in between.
Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen trusted Johnson to shoulder the load, and the junior delivered, accounting for nearly half of Nebraska’s total yards and touches. On 29 touches, Johnson totaled 139 all-purpose yards (4.8 avg), amounting to nearly half of Nebraska’s offensive output (47% of yards, 48% of touches).
When the day was said and done, there was little doubt about who the player of the game was. While several Huskers stepped up to help Nebraska secure bowl eligibility for the second straight year, the game ball clearly belonged to Johnson, a reflection of his leadership, heart, and sheer will to win.
“We’ll enjoy this one for a day, but I’m already going to start watching film on those guys tonight,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot more football left to be played.”
With USC’s high-powered offense coming to Lincoln, Johnson’s physical style and veteran presence will be crucial as Nebraska looks to keep winning. In a matchup where yards and points will be at a premium, expect Johnson to be leaned on heavily once again.
With more to prove and plenty still ahead, Johnson’s mindset mirrors the identity Matt Rhule has built his team around. If that mentality carries over into next Saturday, expect Nebraska to give USC everything it’s got under the lights at Memorial Stadium.