'You Can't Get Two Without One': Raiola Ensures Huskers Not Looking Past Maryland
A month into his sophomore season as Nebraska’s signal-caller, Dylan Raiola is off to a hot start.
With the Huskers sitting at .500 in conference play, the offense has experienced the highs and lows of Big Ten football, often hinging on the 19-year-old’s arm. Through five games, Raiola is on pace to challenge the Nebraska single-season passing record. While that doesn’t guarantee wins, it’s clear the Huskers will go as far as their QB1 can take them.
Coming off his toughest statistical outing of the season in a gritty win over Michigan State, Raiola is looking to bounce back as the team heads out for its first road game this fall. Earlier this week, he met with the media to discuss the state of the offense heading into Saturday’s matchup with Maryland, including thoughts on overcoming offensive lulls, feeding the hot hand, and staying focused on the task at hand. Here's everything he had to say in this week's media availability.
You won’t often hear criticism of an offense that scored nearly 40 points, but Nebraska’s struggles to finish drives against Michigan State, and Dylan Raiola’s own assessment, make this an exception. After reviewing the film, Raiola acknowledged both the positives and the negatives from Saturday’s win.
“I’m proud of the way we fought,” he said, pointing to the team’s ability to push through a mid-game slump and close strong, something he hopes the Huskers can “build on” going forward. Still, Raiola knows that long stretches of stalled drives can’t continue. “The thing we want to work on is making sure to avoid those lulls and how we can get out of them quicker,” he said. For Raiola, the key to breaking out of those funks often comes down to recognizing and feeding the hot offensive hand.
One thing Nebraska’s coaching staff clearly succeeded in this offseason was surrounding Raiola with capable playmakers. Through five games, three different receivers have led the Huskers in receiving yards, a testament to both depth and balance in the passing game. But last Saturday, it was Hunter who stole the spotlight, delivering the best performance of his Nebraska career and sparking the offense when it needed it most.
Hunter’s 56-yard touchdown, his first since the season opener against Cincinnati, reminded everyone of his ability to create something out of nothing. His playmaking gave Nebraska’s offense a needed jolt in a game that had begun to stall, something fans haven’t often seen from recent Husker teams.
Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen took notice, hinting that Hunter’s role will continue to expand as the season progresses. For Raiola, identifying and feeding the “hot hand”, as he put it earlier this week, will be critical heading into Saturday’s game against Maryland, the Big Ten’s leader in total sacks.
When all was said and done last Saturday, the Huskers found a way to win, and Hunter’s play throughout the day was a big reason why. For Raiola, there’s still plenty to improve, but Nebraska’s quarterback is making sure his team isn’t looking past its next opponent. “You can’t get two without one,” he said, dismissing any notion that the Huskers are already thinking ahead to tougher matchups down the road.
It’s a business trip for Nebraska, and Raiola wants everyone to know his team will be treating it as such. From his comments, you can sense his maturity, urgency, and focus on the task at hand. With a win, Nebraska would move one step closer to bowl eligibility, not the ultimate goal, but a meaningful milestone, nonetheless. The young quarterback knows what’s at stake, and from his words, he plans to make sure his team does too.
You get the sense listening to Raiola that Nebraska’s offense is learning how to grow through the grind. The flashes are slowly turning into consistency, and if that trend continues, the Huskers might just be finding their identity at the right time. Heading into the matchup as favorites, Nebraska has a chance to prove it’s ready to handle business and move to 5-1 on the year, showing fans the lofty preseason goals are still within reach.
As the countdown to kickoff turns from days to hours, look for the Huskers to bring a level of urgency Maryland may struggle to match. The results will come on Saturday, but if Raiola’s words are any indication, QB1 and his team will be ready when it’s time to go.
