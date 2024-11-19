How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. North Alabama: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The No. 20 Nebraska women’s basketball team put out a statement in its first road trip of the early 2024-25 season. Behind a school-record 20 three-pointers, the Huskers destroyed South Dakota in a 113-70 thrashing at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Four NU players put up double-digit points, including a team-high 23 from five-star freshman Britt Prince in her second game after returning from injury. She was an outstanding 10-for-13 from the field with four assists. Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts added 22 points with seven rebounds while Alexis Markowski (14), Kendall Moriarity (13) and Kendall Coley (12) also added to the stat sheet.
Nebraska shot over 63% from the field and went 20-for-34 from deep in a performance that will keep the Huskers’ confidence riding high going into Tuesday’s contest at home.
Here’s all you need to know as NU welcomes in North Alabama for a week night matchup.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 20 Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. North Alabama (2-2, 0-0 Atlantic Sun)
When: Tuesday, November 19
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
Time: 7 p.m. CST
Watch: B1G+
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
North Alabama Scout
Head Coach: Candi Whitaker | 1st Season | 233-224 (.510) Career HC Record | 7 WNBA Draftees, 2x DII NCAA Tournament Appearances | Past head coaching stops at Missouri Western (DII), Texas Tech and UMKC.
2023-2024 Record: 12-18 (8-8 Atlantic Sun, T-6th) | 1x Third Team All-ASUN, 1x ASUN All-Freshman Team | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: First meeting.
Fun Fact: North Alabama head coach Candi Whitaker is no stranger to the Huskers, despite it being the first meeting between the two programs. The starting point guard for Texas Tech during her playing days, Whitaker led the Red Raiders to a pair of victories over Nebraska. In 2001 Tech won 66-50 and followed up with a 99-57 thumping of NU in 2002.
Key Returners: Alyssa Clutter, G, Jr. | Veronaye Charlton, G, Soph. | Rhema Pegues, G, Jr. | Sara Wohlgemuth, G, Gr. | Katie Criswell, G, Soph. | India Howard, F, Jr.
Key Additions: Charity Gallegos, G, Sr. (Cal-State San Marcos) | Jazzy Klinge, F, Jr. (Johnson County CC) | Sarang West, G, Jr. (Allen CC).
Key Departures: Alexis Callins, G, Gr. (Union) | Allie Craig Cruce, F (Eligibility).
Outlook: It’s a new era for North Alabama women’s basketball in just the school’s third season as part Division I and the FCS after coming up from Division II. UNA did not renew the contract of former head coach Missy Tiber, who led the Lions to a 172-147 record over 11 seasons.
Instead, athletic director Josh Looney brought along his hire from Missouri Western Candi Whitaker. Looney hired Whitaker at MWSU in 2019, in which she led the Griffons to an overall record of 100-47 with an Division II Elite Eight Appearance in 2022, 2024 MIAA Regular Season Championship and 2024 MIAA Coach of the Year. Whitaker also brings key experience as a head coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (two postseason appearances) from 2006-12 and Texas Tech–her alma mater– where she averaged just over 10 wins a season.
The Lions are .500 early in Whitaker’s first season, beating UT Martin (66-63) and South Alabama (71-62) while losing to Tennessee Tech (73-64) and a most recent trip to Kansas (81-64).
Only two players averaged double-digit points last season and both Alexis Callins (Union) and Allie Craig Cruce (graduated) are both gone from the roster. However, the Lions returned most of their roster that went 12-18 in 2023-2024. Give credit to Whitaker, who unlocked the abilities of Cameron Jones (10.5 PPG) and Emma Kate Tittle (9.3 PPG) who were the bottom two scorers from last season.
Cal-State San Marcos transfer Charity Gallegas has been leading the way with 11.3 points per game with Clutter (7.8 PPG), Katie Criswell (6.8 PPG) and India Howard (5.8 PPG) all adding help. Transfer forward Jazzy Klinge has also provided four points and two rebounds per game off the bench. She came in from Allen Community College where she was a first-team NJCAA All-American last season.
For a program trying to find its footing in the Division I scene, a hire like Whitaker should spell confidence moving forward. However, it could be a painful couple years before seeing the rewards. A 10th-place voting in the ASUN preseason poll points toward a rough season, and the Huskers will most likely be their second consecutive blowout loss for the Lions.
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Setter Claims Fourth Weekly Big Ten Conference Honor
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Dawson Merritt on Choosing Nebraska Over Alabama & More
MORE: Huskers Have Two Chances for Win No. 6
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Remains at No. 2 in Latest AVCA Rankings
MORE: What Will it Take for Nebraska Football to Turn the Corner?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.