Nebraska Volleyball Setter Claims Fourth Weekly Big Ten Conference Honor
Bergen Reilly's stellar sophomore season continues to add more accolades.
The Nebraska volleyball setter claimed the Big Ten Conference's Setter of the Week honor on Monday as the conference awarded weekly honors. It is the ninth time this season a Husker has been honored, and the fourth time for Reilly in 2024.
The sophomore led No. 2 Nebraska to wins over No. 16 Minnesota and Indiana with over ten assists per set and nearly four digs per set in the wins last week. In the four-set over the Golden Gophers Thursday, Reilly had 40 assists and a career-high 20 digs with six kills. She became the first Husker setter to record at least 40 assists, 20 digs, and five kills in a match in the rally scoring era.
Reilly then capped the weekend in a dominant Saturday sweep of Indiana, adding 35 assists with seven digs. She aided the Nebraska offense to a .324 hitting percentage, and totaled 75 assists, 27 digs, eight kills, seven blocks, and one ace over the two matches.
Reilly joins her own company for the fourth time this season as the Huskers' Setter of the Week honoree, claiming the award for the first time in November. She last won the award on Oct. 14, and had previously claimed the honor on Sept. 2 and Sept. 16.
Reilly's fourth award keeps her ahead of Penn State freshman setter Izzy Starck, who has claimed the conference's honor three times this season. Nebraska has had four players claim conference honors, as Reilly, middle blockers Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick, and libero Lexi Rodriguez have all earned a weekly award this year.
Allick has won two defensive players of the week honors, while Rodriguez has earned two. Jackson, a fellow sophomore, claimed defensive player of the week honors on Oct. 28. Reilly's Nov. 18 honor marks the eighth Big Ten Setter of the Week honor of her career, as the South Dakota native won four weekly honors in 2023.
Nebraska (26-1, 16-0 B1G) continues to lead the Big Ten regular season race with key wins over the top teams in the conference, including No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Purdue, No. 13 Oregon, No. 16 Minnesota, No. 21 USC, and RV Washington. The No. 2 Huskers head to Iowa on Wednesday for a match in Iowa City, then return to Lincoln Saturday night for a home rematch against the Badgers.
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Dawson Merritt on Choosing Nebraska Over Alabama & More
MORE: Huskers Have Two Chances for Win No. 6
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Remains at No. 2 in Latest AVCA Rankings
MORE: What Will it Take for Nebraska Football to Turn the Corner?
MORE: Big Ten Jumps Into Latest College Basketball Top 25, 5 Conference Teams Ranked
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.